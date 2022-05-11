Appeal still an option on canceled oil and gas leases

The federal government on Tuesday requested more time to decide whether it will appeal a March court ruling that invalidated 193 Wyoming oil and gas leases over threats to sage grouse.

Environmental law nonprofit Earthjustice sued in 2018, on behalf of several conservation groups, over federal leases sold in Wyoming, Montana and Nevada in late 2017 and the first half of 2018.

The March decision, issued by Chief Judge Brian Morris of the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana, was Earthjustice’s second win in the case: A 2020 ruling previously canceled the Montana leases and some Wyoming leases.

Companies holding the remaining Wyoming and Montana leases, which they purchased in December 2017 and March 2018, held off on developing them due to the ongoing litigation. And while the decision to vacate those leases didn’t affect active production, it was still unwelcome to industry.

The U.S. Department of the Interior has not yet announced whether it intends to challenge the ruling.

“This procedural step provides the federal government the time needed to assess its path forward,” an Interior Department spokesperson said in an email to the Star-Tribune, “and does not signal that an appeal will be pursued.”

Greater sage grouse populations have fallen by 80% across the West since the 1960s. The scientific consensus is that their decline has been driven by habitat loss, fragmentation and degradation. The bird’s declining numbers have driven concern it would require an endangered species listing, which industry groups worry would imperil Wyoming’s energy sector.

