Arch, Peabody pursue royalty reductions despite strong Q2 performance

“We pushed pretty hard for royalty relief, and a number of companies applied. And we’re glad at least a couple of companies are getting that relief,” he said.

Gov. Mark Gordon also favored temporarily reducing royalties for coal companies in an effort to preserve jobs during the pandemic, even amid the state’s budget crisis.

Anderson, however, questioned Arch’s need for federal support given the company’s strong Q2 showings.

“Did they really need this royalty relief to produce the coal, and not only produce the coal, but to produce the coal at a profit?” she asked.

Godby emphasized the trade-off officials face when considering lowering royalties. “We have to remember that about 50% of those mineral royalties come back to the state. So the federal government splits the revenue with the state where it occurs. And supporting that, [Gordon] was also supporting a revenue reduction. And many people pointed out that we were kind of between a rock and a hard place in that sort of choice,” he said.