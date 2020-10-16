Arundathi Nair: Wyoming must work to transition to sustainable, renewable energy sources

We should be taking advantage of Wyoming’s numerous renewable energy resources (wind, solar, photovoltaics), not trying to deter people from using them with proposing bills in the Wyoming Legislature to get rid of net metering.

Chris Rumple, a Ph.D. student at UW, summed up the crux of the problem when he said, “Transitioning from one industry to another industry is going to take more than a generation and the issue is … this problem is going to affect us within a generation.” We cannot choose to delay dealing with the imminent threat of climate change, and our legislators must come to the realization that simply deflecting concerns regarding the climate by saying that we are working to develop technologies for carbon sequestration is simply not good enough.

There is a multitude of ideas on how to fight climate change, but one of the most prominent and feasible is a carbon fee or a carbon fee and dividend. However, many of these thoroughly researched and plausible solutions are most effective if implemented at the national level. This is why as a part of Wyoming’s youth, I want to see our U.S. representatives and senators not just supporting climate action legislation, but proposing it.