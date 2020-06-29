As Blackjewel bankruptcy case enters final stretch, uncertainty looms

On June 11, the court ruled it would lift the automatic stay on the shovels, allowing Komatsu the chance to reclaim the shovels or pursue the millions of dollars the company claims it’s owed from the former owner, Blackjewel, in bankruptcy court. At the court hearing Wednesday, the judge agreed to an evidentiary hearing.

Environmental violations

When Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy last July 1, it did so with a pile of unmet land, water and safety fines at several of its over two dozen facilities. Blackjewel has continued to not comply with the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Art or the Clean Water Act throughout the country, several conservation groups and environmental regulators allege in court documents.

After failing to secure sufficient interim funding to keep its coal facilities operational during bankruptcy proceedings, Blackjewel shuttered 32 mines across Wyoming, West Virginia, Virginia and Kentucky.

The company has since auctioned off several of its coal mines, but hundreds of mining permits remain in the insolvent company’s hands. The neglected permits — dotted throughout West Virginia, Virginia and Kentucky — carry steep liabilities.