As closure nears, Bridger mine workers grapple with next steps

With four weeks left before Wyoming’s last underground coal mine shutters, the employee transition is well underway.

The long-anticipated closure of the Bridger Underground Coal Mine was originally expected to impact 94 mine workers, according to the layoff notice sent to the Rock Springs City Council a month ago. The number of affected staff has since fallen to 89 and is continuing to shrink as staff leave to start new jobs.

“Employees are aware that the mine will be closing,” said Tiffany Erickson, media relations manager for Rocky Mountain Power, whose subsidiary Bridger Coal Company owns the mine. “There will be some that are transferring over to the surface mine, but there’s also employees that are searching for new employment.”

So far, little else has changed. Fifteen workers remain set to move to jobs at the surface mine, and the company still projects that another 10 surface mine positions will open before the underground mine closes. Rocky Mountain Power hosted a job fair last month, where the workers it’s not retaining were able to interview with other mining companies. It’s not yet clear how successful the event was.

