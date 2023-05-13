Wyoming leaders swear, almost across the board, that carbon capture is destined to be a vital part of electricity generation.

Just not yet.

The Biden administration’s proposed emissions constraints for power plants that burn coal or natural gas, a long-awaited rule announced Thursday by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), relies heavily on carbon capture for plants staying open beyond the 2030s.

It’s essentially the Biden-era iteration of the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan, which capped allowable carbon emissions from electricity in an effort to reduce the share generated by coal-fired power plants, and the Trump administration’s Affordable Clean Energy rule, which dramatically curtailed those standards.

A federal court struck down the Affordable Clean Energy rule for good in 2021, technically reinstating the Clean Power Plan. The Biden EPA said at the time that it would replace that rule, not enforce it. The proposal it offered on Thursday would direct utilities to start curtailing carbon emissions from coal and gas plants later this decade and reach 90% capture and sequestration at gas plants by 2035 and coal plants by 2040. (It also gives gas plants the option to comply by switching partly to low-emissions hydrogen, another novel option, in place of natural gas.)

Many in Wyoming don’t see the rule’s reliance on carbon capture as a vote of confidence in the emerging technology. They argue instead that it’s an attack on the fossil fuels at the heart of the state economy.

“The proposed rule basically says to coal plants — convert to carbon capture or close,” Randall Luthi, Gov. Mark Gordon’s chief energy adviser, said via email. For older coal plants in particular, he said, installing carbon capture will be unlikely to make financial sense within the EPA’s timeline.

Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., each issued scathing statements declaring the move calamitous for Wyoming and unworkable for energy producers nationwide.

“As Senator Barrasso has advocated for years, we should continue investing in carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) technology so it has a chance to be commercially deployed at a scale power plants can realistically make work,” added Laura Mengelkamp, Barrasso’s communications director, in an email.

The rule would leave it up to utilities whether they want to risk a lot of money to try to keep coal and gas plants open or retire those plants early. “Either way,” Mengelkamp said, “CCS and the American people lose.”

Wyoming — the No. 1 coal-producing state — has been trying for years to help carbon capture technology graduate from the lab to the market. Research is ongoing at the University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources, at Gillette’s state-of-the-art carbon capture testing ground and in many other places throughout the state.

The hope is that commercialization will come quickly enough to slow, if not reverse, the trend of utilities closing their coal plants to cut carbon emissions. (In 2022, electricity production was responsible for about 31% of U.S. carbon dioxide emissions. Over half of that came from coal.)

Demand for Wyoming coal has fallen by half since its 2008 peak, and prior to the EPA’s announcement, additional planned plant retirements already put it on track to halve again before 2040 — the year the agency wants to require it by.

According to the state’s major electric utilities, it’s too early to know for sure what the rule will mean for their remaining coal and gas plants, or how it could change as it moves through the review process, and then, more than likely, through the courts.

Rocky Mountain Power, Black Hills Energy and Basin Electric Power Cooperative — the electricity providers operating Wyoming’s remaining coal plants — emphasized in separate emails to the Star-Tribune that their top priority remains keeping costs low and power reliable. All three companies have been reluctant to specify whether or where they see carbon capture as realistic options in Wyoming, even as Rocky Mountain Power and Black Hills Energy comply with a 2020 state law requiring them to pursue it.

The proposed rule came too late for Rocky Mountain Power to incorporate it into the revised integrated resource plan the utility will submit to regulators at the end of this month, but will likely be factored into next year’s update, a spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Powder River Basin Resource Council, an environmental group, pointed in a statement to carbon capture’s history of major cost overruns at the handful of coal plants where it has already been deployed. The group has pushed back against repeated efforts by state lawmakers over the last several years to force Wyoming utilities to keep coal plants open and attempt to install carbon capture.

“Now looking at these failures,” Lynne Huskinson, a board member, said, “we ask why would the administration choose this costly and unproven technology to curb carbon pollution?”

Many of Wyoming's coal plants have already been in operation for more than 50 years. It's become evident, said Shannon Anderson, the group's attorney, “that carbon capture is just not a good fit at these old coal units, and it's just — if that's what we're relying on, it's not going to work.”

Usually, the Powder River Basin Resource Council, which supports the expansion of renewables and wants to see coal and gas plants shuttered sooner rather than later, is at odds with Wyoming leadership on fossil fuels. But when it comes to the Biden EPA’s approach to carbon capture, concerns about the technology's readiness have landed the group almost in the same place.