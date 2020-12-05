As government spending is cut to the bone, Wyoming is spending millions to promote coal. Will it pay off?

Even if the U.S. Senate remains in Republican hands — giving officials like Sen. John Barrasso the leverage to help Wyoming get a seat at the table in those discussions — Congress can only do so much.

Rabe, who has written several books on the politics of climate change, noted that most of the significant regulatory actions regarding coal since the 1990s have come from the executive branch. And even in friendly administrations, coal has continued its sharp decline downward — a trend expected to continue under Biden.

“They handle everything through unilateral executive action, and every indication is that the Biden administration will move pretty aggressively,” Rabe said.

At some point, Rabe said, Wyoming may run into the same question that other coal-producing states have had to grapple with: How far should the government extend itself in propping up a flailing industry?

“That’s not normally an idea we associate with conservative Republican governments,” Rabe said. “Yet, what you’re seeing in Wyoming is an embrace of coal and investing scarce government dollars in one industry when there are competitors. That idea is directly opposed to letting market forces work.”

Taking coal to the highest court