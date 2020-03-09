As oil prices dive, Wyoming operators hope to weather the storm

Currently, the state is already spending several hundred million dollars from its “rainy day fund,” the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account, to balance its budget. With deflated oil revenues as well as drops in natural gas and coal exceeding earlier projections by the state’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group, the state may need to consider cutting spending in the next two-year budget cycle to avoid dipping even further into those reserves.

“The sort of the sad thing about it is that we’re still so dependent on minerals," Senate Appropriations Chair Eli Bebout, R-Riverton said. "And here we go — you can already see the impact of what a hiccup over the weekend does to our budget.”

A spokesman for Gov. Mark Gordon told the Star-Tribune the governor did not plan on hold an emergency Consensus Revenue Estimating Group meeting. Instead, he will wait to see if the depression in crude prices persists.

On the other side of the coin sits consumers who often stand to benefit, at least at the gas pump, when oil prices collapse.

Roughly, for every dollar of change in oil comes around a 3 cent fluctuation in the price for gas, according to Mason, the economist specializing in oil and gas at University of Wyoming. But he also said any changes at the pump would likely not be dramatic.