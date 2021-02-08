As oil prices recover, cost of gas on the rise

Oil prices have been on the road to recovery for several months after crashing last spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and a global price war.

But consumers could start to feel pinched when buying gas soon. Gas prices in Wyoming have climbed to $2.31 per gallon, as of Monday.

The average national price of gasoline reached $2.46 per gallon this week. That's more expensive than a week, a month and a year ago, according to an analysis by AAA.

Energy analysts point to rising crude prices, slightly more travel and greater optimism about the COVID-19 vaccines, as reasons for the price hike for gas.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Consumers can expect to continue paying more to fill up this month, potentially up to 10 cents more a gallon, depending on how high crude goes,” Jeanette Casselano McGee, a spokesperson for AAA, said in a statement. “If demand grows, that will further fuel pump price increases.”