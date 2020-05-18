As prices rally, a glimmer of hope for Wyoming's oil industry

With the expiration date for West Texas Intermediate June delivery fast approaching, some investors worried the price for oil could plummet again. Last month, individuals trading May contracts had to pay reluctant sellers just to take the oil off their hands. But some industry leaders in Wyoming thought a repeat of last month’s record-low oil prices was not likely. Futures contracts for months ahead appear more popular too.

Supervisor Mark Watson at the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission does not foresee oil prices falling as dramatically as last month given the slight boost in fuel consumption in recent weeks.

Still, “the next couple of months are going to be tough,” Watson noted.

“Will the demand go up as the state and the whole world starts loosening up (restrictions)?” he asked. “Maybe we start driving, but are we going to fly or go on a cruise line? (The price for oil) will be more positive than it was in April, but I do think it’s going to be a slow go. If demand goes up and we start chiseling away at all the supply around the world.”