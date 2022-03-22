As revenue dwindles, state lowers tax on coal

It took seven years and four attempts, but Rep. Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette, finally got a tax reduction for coal through the Wyoming Legislature. Gov. Mark Gordon signed the bill into law on Monday.

The severance tax imposed on surface coal will fall by one-half percent, from 7% to 6.5%, on July 1.

It’ll remain the highest severance tax on mineral production in Wyoming, which levies a 6% tax on oil and gas, a price-dependent tax of between 1% and 5% on uranium and a 2% to 4% tax on most non-energy minerals.

Wyoming’s annual severance tax revenue from coal has been dropping for more than a decade. The diminished tax will save coal companies — and cost the state — an estimated $9.6 million per year from the general fund and budget reserve account.

Proponents of the bill say it will ease the financial strain on coal companies, which will then spend those savings on improvements within the state.

“You would be hard-pressed to find an industry in this country operating under the current heavy tax burden that the Wyoming coal industry operates under every day,” said Sen. Jeff Wasserburger, R-Gillette, ahead of the third reading in the Senate.

Opponents argue that the tax cut will do little to slow the industry’s decline and instead takes needed revenue away from the state while that money is still available.

“We have strong feelings about the importance of this industry to our nation, to our utility grid and to our state economy,” Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, said before the vote. “But we’re not in control.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.