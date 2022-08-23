As Wyoming awaits leasing decision, judge sides with oil and gas in 13 other states

A federal judge ruled Thursday that President Joe Biden’s administration unlawfully suspended federal oil and gas leasing in 13 states — not including Wyoming — during the first two months of his presidency.

The decision, issued by U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty of Louisiana, came a day after a federal appeals court vacated Doughty’s June 2021 preliminary injunction requiring the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to resume quarterly oil and gas leasing nationwide.

A week after taking office, Biden signed an executive order that froze new federal oil and gas leasing until his administration could assess overhauling the leasing program.

Following Doughty’s order last June, the BLM redid Trump-era analyses of planned lease offerings before holding onshore sales — citing the heightened environmental standards established by previous lawsuits — and was slow to comply.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals determined on Wednesday that the preliminary injunction, which applied to onshore and offshore lease sales across all U.S. states, lacked specificity and “failed to prevent uncertainty and confusion on the part of those faced with injunctive orders.” The appeals court didn’t rule on the merits and instead sent the case back to Doughty.

On Thursday, Doughty permanently reinstated parts of the injunction in Montana, Utah and the 11 other states that challenged the pause in the Louisiana court. In those states, the federal government is again barred “from implementing a Stop … on new oil and gas leases on public lands and in offshore waters.”

“It doesn’t directly affect Wyoming, but it is a good kind of bellwether where we would hopefully see these rulings go,” said Ryan McConnaughey, director of communications for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming.

Doughty also directed the Biden administration to make up for lease sales that were “cancelled or postponed” through March 24, 2021.

The BLM has already reevaluated and either deferred or offered the tracts nominated for leasing during that period, however, first at its November 2021 offshore lease sale and then at its June 2022 onshore lease sales.

Wyoming’s first federal lease sale under Biden — though beyond the scope of Doughty’s permanent order — took place on June 29 and 30 of this year, and included all of the acreage the Trump BLM planned to include in a sale scheduled for March 15, 2021, minus lands that were removed due to environmental conflicts.

“The remedy of this decision has kind of already come and gone,” said Shannon Anderson, staff attorney for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, adding that if the oil and gas industry wanted to challenge future leasing decisions, “they’d have to file new litigation.”

With Wyoming excluded from the narrower Louisiana decision, federal discretion over leasing in the state still hinges, in part, on a forthcoming decision in a separate case argued before Chief District Judge Scott Skavdahl of Wyoming.

“We’re still just patiently awaiting Judge Skavdahl’s ruling, which will have a direct impact on Wyoming, and therefore is something that we’re following more closely,” McConnaughey said.

But a compromise negotiated into the $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act that Biden signed into law last week ties future renewable energy development to the continuance of oil and gas lease sales — and muddles the implications of rulings on the leasing pause in Louisiana, Wyoming and elsewhere.

The agency is now required to offer at least 2 million federal acres or at least 50% of nominated acres — whichever is lower — to oil and gas companies within 120 days of issuing leases to renewable energy projects.

Wyoming’s energy and conservation interests aren’t sure how, exactly, the policy change will impact future oil and gas leasing.

McConnaughey said the state’s oil and gas industry hasn’t heard anything specific about a fourth-quarter lease sale.

“Given these rulings that we’ve seen out of Louisiana, and hopefully soon from the district court here in Wyoming, we would hope that the administration will be forced to follow the law,” he said.

The consideration of public lands for leasing requires extensive environmental review, a lengthy public comment period and at least 45-days’ notice ahead of a sale.

“It takes some time to do this right, and given the state of litigation, both from conservation groups and from the industry, states on both sides — BLM is very sensitive to the need to take its time in the review stage,” Anderson said.

She thinks Wyoming may not see another federal lease sale this year.