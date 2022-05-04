At-risk Jim Bridger unit safe for now

Jim Bridger Power Plant’s Unit 2 is in the clear — at least for the next few months.

When time ran out at the end of last year for electric utility PacifiCorp to comply with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requirements to install pollution controls at the unit, Gov. Mark Gordon used his power under the Clean Air Act to give the unit an extra four months.

As the May 1 deadline approached, PacifiCorp and the state of Wyoming struck a deal they hoped would keep unit 2 compliant with federal law until the EPA could approve a new arrangement that didn’t include the disputed emissions technology.

The legal agreement signed in February by the utility and the state was intended to shield both unit 2 and unit 1, where current EPA regulations require PacifiCorp to install the same pollution controls by the end of this year, from early closure.

Legally committing to the new plan “ensures the Jim Bridger plant complies with the Clean Air Act, and PacifiCorp is confident that agreement will enable continued operation of the unit in compliance with the Clean Air Act,” Tiffany Erickson, the utility’s media relations manager, told the Star-Tribune via email.

Until the EPA weighed in, no one could be entirely certain that the agreement would hold up to a challenge in court — an avenue many environmental groups hoped the agency would take.

But the EPA confirmed this week that it does not plan to take further action on unit 2 until its formal review of the state’s newly revised plan, which could be many months away.

“There is no process for EPA to accept or not accept that agreement” before then, Rich Mylott, a regional public affairs specialist for the agency, said in an email to the Star-Tribune.

Many of the environmental groups that had called for a different outcome are still hoping the agency will again reject the state’s alternative.

“EPA may consider the proposed (plan) revision, but they should not approve it,” said Rose Monahan, staff attorney for the Sierra Club. “The agency’s follow the Clean Air Act … and not allow sources that are grossly out of compliance to continue to operate.”

Escalating debate

PacifiCorp first proposed an alternative to its current Regional Haze Rule obligations at Bridger units 1 and 2 — skirting the need to install costly controls to curb the emissions of harmful nitrogen oxides, or NOx, by instead reducing electricity production at those units — in 2019.

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality signed off on the change, but while the Trump EPA appeared poised to do the same, it never did. The Biden EPA said privately last summer that it would not move forward with the plan and, after Gordon doubled down and threatened to sue, published its proposed rejection several months ago, declaring Wyoming’s alternative plan inadequate.

By then, PacifiCorp had already changed course: It announced in September that it would convert Bridger units 1 and 2 to burn natural gas — and bring an end to the Regional Haze conflict — by 2024. But that pivot wasn’t part of the alternative sent to the EPA.

So PacifiCorp and the state entered into the consent decree, which requires the utility to convert the units as soon as possible (and issue a request for proposals for carbon capture at one or both of the Bridger’s remaining coal-fired units) in an effort to convince the EPA that the new plan was enforceable enough to approve.

Shannon Anderson, staff attorney for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, said the dispute over the two units has become “much more risky and troublesome” than it needed to be.

“If this was the deal at the table,” Anderson said, “it could have been done much sooner. All it took was the state of Wyoming admitting that there could be a future without coal at some of the coal units in our state.”

The EPA’s decision not to challenge the new agreement outlined in the consent decree didn’t come as much of a surprise, according to those on both sides of the issue.

Final approval, however, is still not a given. Like the state’s last proposed alternative, this change must be vetted by both the DEQ and the EPA, with both agencies taking public comment during the review process.

“EPA understands Wyoming will soon submit a new (plan) revision for EPA review that is consistent with the February agreement,” Mylott said. “EPA will thoroughly evaluate and propose to approve or disapprove any (plan) submissions received based on applicable Clean Air Act requirements.”

