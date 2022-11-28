Bad circuit causes major Casper blackout

More than 2,000 Casper households and businesses lost power Sunday morning in the city’s longest major outage in at least two years.

The blackout, which lasted from about 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. for most customers, was caused by faulty equipment, according to Jona Whitesides, a spokesperson for electric utility Rocky Mountain Power.

A circuit at a substation near downtown “kept tripping, kind of like a circuit breaker in a house that just keeps switching off,” he said. “That's what caused the outage.”

Crews sent by the utility rerouted the electrical current to another substation northeast of town and replaced the malfunctioning circuit. They didn’t pinpoint why, exactly, that particular circuit failed.

Strong winds and early snowstorms are frequently responsible for power outages, but it’s unclear whether Sunday’s windy, icy conditions played a role.

“Weather can never be ruled out,” Whitesides said.

Aging infrastructure is another common culprit.

“Whether that's the elements or just degradation over time, it just will sometimes just putter out,” he said.

Rocky Mountain Power’s goal, he added, is to “stay ahead of that and make sure that we are proactively and adequately updating our infrastructure as time goes on.”

The utility has documented three other major unplanned outages — affecting at least 1,000 customers — in Casper since November 2020. Two were caused by downed power lines and the other resulted from construction damage.

All three occurred in June or July and impacted roughly 2,000 customers. The longest, in June 2021, lasted an hour and a half.

The utility tries to keep planned outages brief, especially in the winter, and avoids turning off the power when conditions are harshest. But it recommends households prepare emergency kits with essentials like water, nonperishable food, flashlights and blankets in case of an unexpected blackout.

It also wants to be informed, beforehand, if any residents rely on electricity for medical equipment, so crews can allocate their resources accordingly.