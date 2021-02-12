Bankrupt coal firm execs received $700,000 in bonuses, but workers could lose pensions

Clark Williams-Derry, an energy analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, called the bankrupt company’s claim it needed to reject workers’ benefit to save money for future cleanup bills “disingenuous.”

“When Lighthouse says we can’t pay for miners’ retirement because we have to pay for cleanup, it really sets up a false dynamic of the environment versus workers,” Williams-Derry said. “It hides the fact that company executives and insiders have given themselves golden parachutes and paid themselves generous salaries, bonuses and retirement contributions, when they don’t give those same financial benefits to their workers.”

In addition to paying its executives significant bonuses in the months before the bankruptcy, Lighthouse Resources also asked for court approval to pay five "senior employees" as much as $644,546 in bonuses as part of an incentive program to maintain personnel during the bankruptcy process.

The company will distribute a mere $19,997 in reimbursements and bonuses to 21 union workers at the Decker mine to stay on with the company during the bankruptcy.

Lighthouse Resources did not respond to a request for comment.