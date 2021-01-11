Bankrupt coal firm fails to find buyer for West Coast export terminal

Lighthouse Resources declined to comment. But in court documents, attorneys for the bankrupt company said keeping up with the facility's costs — where it owns "buildings, improvements, equipment, rolling stock, and vehicles" — was no longer feasible.

"The high carrying cost and exigencies associated with the Millennium Facility necessitated moving forward with the sale of the Millennium Facility with speed," attorneys explained. "Without a stalking horse bid for the Millennium Facility identified ... the Debtors (Lighthouse Resources) could no longer justify the continued cash outlay to the estates related to operations at the Millennium Facility."

Northwest Alloys appears not to be interested in the rights to the coal terminal project either.

If the judge accepts Friday's motion filed by Lighthouse Resources, several contracts related to the operation of the coal port would be rendered moot.

"If anyone wanted to build a new coal port at the site, they'd have to renegotiate every one of those contracts," Clark Williams-Derry, an energy finance analyst for the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, told the Star-Tribune by email. "If Northwest Alloys wanted to build a coal port here, they'd have to start from scratch."