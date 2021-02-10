Barrasso demands answers on Biden administration's federal leasing moratorium

Wyoming’s congressional delegation has been on the offensive against the Biden administration’s recent actions to slow the production of fossil fuels on federal lands.
On Jan. 27, President Joe Biden issued an executive order directing the U.S. Interior Department to review its oil and gas leasing program. The decision effectively paused the leasing of federal minerals for oil and gas development.
Operators holding existing leases will be able to continue drilling activity. But Wyoming politicians and operators have scolded the Biden administration for not providing more clarity or foresight on the implications of the moratorium.
Sen. John Barrasso fired off a letter on Friday to the acting secretary of the Interior, decrying the leasing pause and demanding answers to several questions.
In the letter, Wyoming’s senior senator expressed particular concern that the federal agency was not following through on its promise to allow activity to continue on existing leases.
He also included 22 questions about the federal agency’s actions, with the aim of obtaining more direction for Wyoming operators.
“While administration officials have stated that these orders do not affect activities on existing leases, oil and gas producers operating on federal land in Wyoming have told me that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is failing to issue permits necessary for oil and gas production on existing leases,” Barrasso stated in the letter.
The Bureau of Land Management is the branch of the Interior Department tasked with overseeing the oil and gas leasing program.
Barrasso requested the Interior provide answers to his questions by Feb. 12.
Fate of next lease sale unknown
The Wyoming senator also accused the Interior Department on Friday of failing to offer enough specifics on the fate of Wyoming’s upcoming oil and gas lease sale, originally scheduled for the week of March 15.
The federal government typically hosts quarterly auctions to lease parcels of federal lands and minerals to energy companies.
But a Jan. 20 order from the Interior Department requiring top officials’ approval on all leasing and permitting decisions, alongside Biden’s Jan. 27 executive order, throw the first quarter sale of the year into question.
The Bureau of Land Management declined to provide additional details to the Star-Tribune on Wyoming’s first-quarter oil and gas lease sale. But a spokeswoman for the Wyoming field office emphasized the agency was continuing to “review and approve operations and permits for valid existing leases.”
Barrasso’s letter came just days after the senator proposed a budget amendment in the U.S. Senate that would establish a deficit-neutral reserve account to help fund education in states where the federal leasing moratorium has led to revenue losses for public schools.
“This is very simple,” Barrasso said in a statement. “The Democrats’ reckless energy plan is going to cost states hundreds of millions of dollars. This is revenue states use to fund schools from kindergarten to college. It pays teachers and helps students. Democrats have no idea what the collateral damage of these bans on American energy is going to be for communities across our country.”
In 2019, oil and gas contributed $740 million to Wyoming’s public education system, according to the state’s Department of Education. State Superintendent Jillian Balow has said K-12 schools rely on roughly $150 million each year in oil and gas federal mineral royalties.
Barrasso’s amendment was adopted with bipartisan support in the Senate by a 98-2 vote. The budget resolution is step one in the budget reconciliation process.
In the meantime, Barrasso continues to call on the Biden administration to overturn the leasing moratorium.
