Barrasso demands answers on Biden administration's federal leasing moratorium

“This is very simple,” Barrasso said in a statement. “The Democrats’ reckless energy plan is going to cost states hundreds of millions of dollars. This is revenue states use to fund schools from kindergarten to college. It pays teachers and helps students. Democrats have no idea what the collateral damage of these bans on American energy is going to be for communities across our country.”

In 2019, oil and gas contributed $740 million to Wyoming’s public education system, according to the state’s Department of Education. State Superintendent Jillian Balow has said K-12 schools rely on roughly $150 million each year in oil and gas federal mineral royalties.

Barrasso’s amendment was adopted with bipartisan support in the Senate by a 98-2 vote. The budget resolution is step one in the budget reconciliation process.

In the meantime, Barrasso continues to call on the Biden administration to overturn the leasing moratorium.

Follow the latest on Wyoming’s energy industry and the environment at @camillereports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.