Barrasso, Enzi hold field hearing in Wyoming coal country on accelerating carbon capture

“The USE IT Act helps researchers find commercial uses for captured carbon dioxide emissions,” Barrasso said Wednesday. “It supports the use of carbon capture technology including direct air capture. The USE IT Act also directs the federal government to work with developers to expedite, not block, permitting. We know too well that delayed permitting can kill projects.”

In 2018, Congress also revised Section 45Q of the tax code to provide more favorable tax incentives to companies engaged in carbon capture and sequestration. The 45Q federal tax credit is given to companies for each ton of carbon dioxide they sequester in the ground. Since then, the program has received feedback from potential claimants, and the Internal Revenue Service recently proposed rules to regulate the program.

Barrasso and others are pushing for an extension. But opponents of the tax credit have concerns about industrial sequestration of carbon dioxide for enhanced oil recovery because it does not necessarily guarantee a net climate benefit. (For instance, the process emits more carbon dioxide when the oil is used for chemical feedstock or burned.) More stringent monitoring requirements are needed, some advocates for the environment and taxpayers say.