Barrasso, Lummis sponsor bill would ban Russian uranium

Wyoming’s Sen. John Barrasso has called repeatedly for uranium to be included in the federal ban on Russian energy imports. He introduced a bill in the Senate on Wednesday intended to keep Russian uranium out of U.S. reactors.

The succinct bill — it consists of two sentences beneath the header, “Prohibition on importation of uranium from the Russian Federation” — is also sponsored by Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-WY, Roger Marshall, R-KS, and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

“While banning imports of Russian oil, gas and coal is an important step, it cannot be the last,” Barrasso said in a Thursday statement. “Banning Russian uranium imports will further defund Russia’s war machine, help revive American uranium production, and increase our national security.”

The U.S. generates about 19% of its electricity at nuclear power plants, according to the Energy Information Administration.

In 2020, less than one-sixth of the uranium purchased by U.S. nuclear operators was produced domestically. The country sourced 16% of its imported uranium directly from Russia. Banning just those imports — as this bill would — isn’t expected to have a significant impact on the cost or reliability of nuclear power in the U.S.

But according to Ian Lange, an economics professor at the Colorado School of Mines, figuring out where uranium came from quickly gets complicated. Converting uranium ore into the fuel rods used in nuclear reactors is a multi-step process that often takes place across multiple countries.

“The former Soviet states have a lot of refining and enrichment equipment,” Lange said. “Kazakhstan, presumably, is still taking Russian uranium for refinement.”

The U.S. obtained 22% of its imported uranium from Kazakhstan and another 8% from Uzbekistan, both former Soviet states, in 2020.

Wyoming, meanwhile, is the top U.S. uranium supplier. But difficulty competing with lower international prices left the domestic uranium industry on a decades-long downward slide. The U.S. produced so little uranium in 2020 that the numbers were, for the first time, not publicly reported. The bill’s sponsors want to reverse that trend.

Mining groups praised the bill, urging “aggressive” federal action to boost uranium production.

“The domestic uranium industry stands ready to work with U.S. utilities and other Western uranium suppliers to ensure every single domestic reactor will be able to maintain operations as the U.S. economy increasingly relies on clean nuclear power,” Scott Melbye, president of industry group Uranium Producers of America and executive vice president of mining company Uranium Energy Corp.

A spokesperson for the Nuclear Energy Institute, a U.S.-based nuclear industry trade association, told the Star-Tribune via email that the group was still reviewing the bill and assessing the potential impacts of fuel disruption on the country’s nuclear fleet, and that it looked forward to working with Congress to bolster the U.S. uranium supply chain.

Speaking at a nominations hearing for the Department of Energy’s assistant secretary for nuclear energy on Thursday, Barrasso highlighted the limited U.S. ability to enrich the uranium it mines into nuclear fuel.

“I intend to introduce legislation to, first, ensure the Department is taking the steps necessary to establish domestic enrichment, and second, make DOE-produced high-assay, low-enriched uranium available,” Barrasso said during the hearing.

War highlights uranium worry for the advanced nuclear industry Many next-generation reactors, including the plant proposed for Kemmerer, require a type of fuel that has only one commercial source: Russia.

Russia is currently the only commercial source of the more highly enriched fuel required for advanced reactors, including the one proposed for southwestern Wyoming. TerraPower, the developer behind that project, had originally planned to import fuel from Russia until U.S. companies started making it. Getting there by 2028 seemed, at best, unlikely.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the idea of ending U.S. dependence on Russian uranium imports has gained a lot of momentum. Establishing the necessary enrichment capacity within TerraPower’s seven-year timeline is starting to seem possible.

Jeff Navin, director of external affairs for TerraPower, told the Star-Tribune on Thursday that whether or not Congress bans Russian uranium, the company doesn’t want to use it.

“A few weeks ago, it was not a great option, but it was the only option,” he said. “But the invasion of Ukraine, by Russia, one, made the Russian option completely untenable. And two, it’s really started a conversation, both among policymakers in Washington and among the nuclear industry, about the need to get this enrichment capacity up and running as quickly as possible.”

Achieving that won’t be easy. It’ll require company buy-in — a challenge when the earliest advanced reactors are years away from completion — and significant Congressional support. Still, Navin is optimistic.

“There is strong bipartisan support,” Navin said. “Democrats, Republicans, the House, the Senate, the White House, the Department of Energy — everybody recognizes that this is an urgent problem. And we’re impressed with the way that people are working together to come up with a solution.”

