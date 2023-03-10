Wyoming's Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis introduced a bill alongside two other Republicans and three Democrats this week that would bar Russia from exporting its uranium to the U.S.

The Reduce Russian Uranium Imports Act would apply to low-enriched uranium “produced in the Russian Federation or by a Russian entity.” It comes just under a year after Barrasso led a separate bill — also backed by Lummis — with the same aim.

“Every dollar we give to Russia supports Putin’s brutal war on Ukraine,” Barrasso said in a statement. “America’s nuclear industry is ready to transition away from Russian uranium.”

President Joe Biden banned the import of Russian coal, oil and gas on March 8, 2022.

The U.S. uranium industry has withered in recent decades as the stagnating nuclear industry turned to cheaper suppliers in other countries. Wyoming’s handful of active mines continue to lead the U.S. in production, but the country imported 95% of the uranium it purchased in 2021, according to federal data.

“Wyoming has the resources we need to boost production at home,” Barrasso said. “By banning Russian uranium imports,” he added, “we can further defund Russia’s war machine, help revive American uranium production, and increase our national security.”

Owners of multiple idle or permitted-but-not-yet-built uranium mines in Wyoming, optimistic that prices will climb high enough this year for them to compete, have already taken steps to resume or begin operations in the coming months. And three companies with operations in Wyoming announced in December that they’d inked contracts with the Department of Energy to help fill its $75 million strategic uranium reserve.

Barrasso and two other senators introduced a separate bill on Feb. 15 intended to strengthen the U.S. nuclear fuel supply chain.