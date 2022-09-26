Barrasso, Rocky Mountain Power say storage constraints a challenge

As the growing share of electricity supplied by renewables compels utilities to rethink how they keep the power supply in line with consumers’ fluctuating demand, Wyoming leaders are setting their sights on a tried-and-true pairing: water and gravity.

PacifiCorp, parent company of electric utilities Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power, last fall proposed 11 pumped storage hydropower projects across the West. Eight of those — four in Utah, three in Wyoming and one in Idaho — fall within Rocky Mountain Power’s service territory.

“Because renewable wind and solar resources are not dispatchable, we also need to add substantial amounts of energy storage to ensure we can balance intermittent renewable generation with real-time customer energy needs,” Tim Hemstreet, PacifiCorp’s managing director for renewable energy development, told the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Thursday.

Hemstreet testified alongside Spencer Nelson, managing director of research and new initiatives at energy policy nonprofit ClearPath, and Ted Wiley, president and CEO of grid-scale battery development company Form Energy, at a hearing on the potential for the deployment of various energy storage technologies.

PacifiCorp — like the state of Wyoming — has adopted an “all-of-the-above” approach to electricity generation and storage, according to Hemstreet. The company intends to build both standalone battery facilities and combined solar and storage. And it has high hopes for the advanced nuclear reactor TerraPower plans to build at a retiring Wyoming coal plant, which, though designed to run continually, can divert hours’ worth of surplus power into its own molten salt “battery.”

But lithium-ion batteries, the main type utilities are currently installing, remain limited by how long they can store power, despite rapid advancements in capacity and cost.

“Pumped storage hydropower can play an important role that is unique by meeting the need for long-duration, proven, commercially-available energy storage,” Hemstreet said.

In essence, the systems can use excess electricity to pump water upward, then let it flow back down — through turbines — to generate electricity later on. It’s an option that appeals to PacifiCorp for a number of reasons, Hemstreet said: Pumped storage hydropower facilities can start up quickly, help utilities take advantage of their limited transmission capacity, be deployed at the scale the grid requires and last a really, really long time.

And, as Sen. John Barrasso, the committee’s top Republican, emphasized, water-based storage depends far less on materials imported from China compared with its lithium-ion counterpart.

“I’m pleased that TerraPower has committed not to use any Russian uranium to fuel its advanced reactor,” Barrasso said during the hearing.

“Lithium-ion batteries use large amounts of copper, nickel, lithium, manganese, graphite, and rare earth elements,” he added. “We rely on China for the overwhelming majority of all of these minerals. Focusing on developing pumped storage hydropower and thermal storage solutions, like the Natrium reactor, can help reduce this supply chain risk.”

Pumped storage hydropower, however, carries drawbacks of its own. The costs of construction are tremendous, though tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate and health care bill that Wyoming’s congressional delegation opposed, are expected to help.

It also takes extensive research and many years of work — often on the order of a decade — to license a single facility, which Hemstreet said injects uncertainty into the planning process. He called on the federal government to streamline the permitting process.

“Failing to do so will make it more difficult for the private sector to commit the substantial resources needed to develop these projects, so they can play a role in meeting our common goal of ensuring a safe and reliable energy system that fosters the economic growth of our communities,” Hemstreet said.

The hearing took place a day after the committee’s chairman, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, announced a set of permitting reforms meant to accelerate energy projects.

Manchin’s plan, part of a deal by Senate Democrats to secure Manchin’s vote for the Inflation Reduction Act, would limit the federal environmental review process to two years and further expedite certain priority projects, among other measures. Backed by some renewable energy advocacy groups, but opposed by others, it faces pushback from both sides of the aisle.