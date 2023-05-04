Sens. John Barrasso and Shelley Moore Capito introduced two bills on Thursday intended to accelerate the approval process for major infrastructure projects.

Barrasso’s 114-page Spur Permitting of Underdeveloped Resources (SPUR) Act would limit federal officials’ discretion over coal, oil and gas leasing, set time limits on the issuance of permits and raise the priority of pipelines and transmission lines.

Among other significant changes, it would force the Interior Department to resume quarterly onshore oil and gas lease sales, lift the Obama-era leasing moratorium on thermal coal and allow uranium to be designated a critical mineral.

And Capito’s 103-page Revitalizing the Economy by Simplifying Timelines and Assuring Regulatory Transparency (RESTART) Act would impose new deadlines on federal agencies completing environmental reviews and on courts handling subsequent legal challenges.

It would also modify parts of the Clean Water Act, Clean Air Act and Endangered Species Act to prevent “projects from being unreasonably blocked,” according to a summary of the bill, and would bar the federal government from including the social cost of greenhouse gases in its analysis “if the use of the metrics increases the cost of energy or causes agency delays.”

“Our current system stifles development and undermines American energy security,” Barrasso, Wyoming’s senior Republican senator, said in a statement.

Both bills follow an unsuccessful attempt by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., last year to amend and expedite permitting. Manchin — who struck a deal with top Democrats that the party would support his proposed permitting reforms in exchange for his support for last year’s Inflation Reduction Act — reintroduced his own 84-page bill on Tuesday.

Manchin’s version would also shorten timelines for permitting, review and litigation, and would designate priority projects, but its impacts would not be as sweeping as the bills by Barrasso and Capito, a West Virginia Republican.

The country’s existing permitting and environmental review requirements have been a growing source of political tension in recent years. At the heart of the dispute is the National Environmental Policy Act, which directs federal agencies to assess the expected impacts of their actions.

As the law now stands, environmental reviews are extensive and can take years to complete.

Environmental groups argue that weakening it and other environmental laws will lock in higher levels of carbon emissions during the lifetimes of new fossil fuel projects, while putting more communities and wildlife at risk from less-thoroughly-vetted development.

The landmark law has also been used successfully by environmental groups to challenge numerous oil and gas lease sales and other planned fossil fuel developments over their contributions to climate change. One reason that interpretation is so controversial: NEPA was signed into law by former president Richard Nixon on Jan. 1, 1970, decades before climate change became a well-known issue. Climate change is not mentioned anywhere in the law.

“Environmental extremists are manipulating a broken permitting process,” Barrasso said. “The bills Senator Capito and I are introducing will fix this problem.”