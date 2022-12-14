 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COAL

Biden administration let pause on coal leases stand

University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources and Basin Electric Power Cooperative holds a Wyoming CarbonSAFE Media Day on Jan. 5, 2022, in Gillette to show off their tests to reduce carbon emissions from coal by putting the carbon dioxide back into the ground. In this video they are dril…

The Biden administration chose not to appeal a judge’s August suspension of most federal coal leasing. The deadline to do so passed earlier this week.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris of Montana this summer deemed a Trump-era environmental review of coal leasing inadequate, finding that it “was arbitrarily curtailed and failed to consider relevant factors.”

In a win for environmental groups, and to the frustration of Wyoming’s coal industry, Morris reinstated an Obama-era moratorium on federal coal leasing (which had been repealed under President Donald Trump).

The moratorium will remain in place until the Bureau of Land Management completes “sufficient” analysis of coal leasing’s contribution to climate change.

Jenny Harbine, managing attorney for Earthjustice’s Northern Rockies office, told the Star-Tribune in August that the decision was a “significant victory.”

Travis Deti, executive director of the Wyoming Mining Association, said at the time that it was “political and divorced from reality.”

While the ruling came as a blow to the Biden Interior Department, which defended its decision not to reinstate the moratorium as it devised a new coal policy, the administration has not taken additional steps to vindicate itself.

The National Mining Association and the states of Wyoming and Montana, which together produce more than 40% of the country’s coal, are still fighting the ruling.

