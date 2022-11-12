 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Biden administration moves to tighten methane rules

  • 0
Methane

A Wold drilling rig operates outside of Rolling Hills in 2017. The Biden administration is pushing to tighten rules governing methane emissions. 

 Josh Galemore file, Star-Tribune

Biden administration officials announced plans Friday to strengthen federal oil and gas emissions standards, a move praised in Wyoming by environmental groups and particularly conservation-minded producers.

The revisions come just over a year after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed its draft rule intended to curb the release of methane, a greenhouse gas much more powerful than carbon dioxide, from oil and gas wells across the country — replacing an Obama-era rule that was repealed under the Trump administration and struck down for good two years ago.

The first iteration of the rule aimed to eliminate the venting of natural gas, raise performance standards for transmission and storage infrastructure and improve leak detection. It applied to both new and existing sources of methane.

But in response to public feedback, the agency further tightened its proposed regulations.

The version of the rule released Friday, ahead of publication in the Federal Register, covers a wider range of sources and further narrows allowances for leaks and “super-emitters.”

“Particularly at a time when we have high natural gas prices, we just can't afford to waste this valuable resource,” said Shannon Anderson, staff attorney at the Powder River Basin Resource Council. “It's not only a pollutant into the atmosphere with climate consequences, but it's a very valuable economic resource.”

While the landowners’ group is largely satisfied with the revisions to the rule, “we just want to see it kind of moved along a little bit faster from here on out,” Anderson said.

One of the most exciting changes to the rule is that it now affords producers more leeway to rely on novel detection technologies, according to Paul Ulrich, vice president of government and regulatory affairs at Jonah Energy, a company leading the push to account for methane more effectively.

“Our preliminary read shows that EPA has considered additional flexibility to include alternative monitoring devices,” Ulrich said. “We do think that's important, and it is absolutely consistent with the work we're doing in the field.”

Jonah Energy employs a variety of tools ranging from handheld cameras to drones to “take a top-down, bottom-up approach to quantifying all of our emission sources,” Ulrich said. The broader the methane rule’s approach, the more room the company will have to continue advancing its own detection methods.

From the perspective of the Wyoming Outdoor Council, “it's a big win and a good thing for our air quality making here in the state of Wyoming,” said John Burrows, the environmental group’s energy and policy director. “We see it as helping to equal the playing field between different companies around holding them to the same kind of air quality standards.”

And the raft of methane-limiting incentives built into last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and this summer’s Inflation Reduction Act can help enable oil and gas companies — especially small ones — to comply with the heightened standards, Burrows added.

“We're pretty excited about this rule,” he said. “But it's a long time coming.”

The Petroleum Association of Wyoming, which, like most others in the state, is still in the process of reviewing the changes to the rule, declined to comment on the full impacts.

Ryan McConnaughey, its vice president, noted in an email to the Star-Tribune that the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission has already imposed “robust” statewide regulations that “balance environmental stewardship with industry development” and keep the state’s emissions intensity low compared with many of its neighbors.

A new public comment period will open once the rule is published in the Federal Register.

