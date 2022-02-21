Biden administration pauses oil and gas leasing for a second time

Oil and gas producers spoke out last week against the news that the federal government would not hold a lease sale for the fifth consecutive quarter.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) missed the deadline to notice a promised first-quarter sale, prompting speculation that a recent U.S. District Court ruling might be to blame. A Louisiana judge issued an unexpected preliminary injunction on Feb. 11 that blocked the Biden administration from using an increased social cost of carbon, a measure of damages caused by climate change, in its decisions.

Those suspicions were confirmed by a Saturday court filing in the Louisiana case. Dominic Mancini, deputy administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, warned that the preliminary injunction would delay dozens of federal environmental analyses and rule-making processes, including the onshore oil and gas lease sale.

In accordance with federal law, the agency had already completed its environmental assessments for the upcoming sales, including an interim estimate of $51 per ton; taken public comment; finalized its responses to those comments and modified its assessments accordingly, Mancini wrote in his testimony.

“With respect to planned onshore oil and gas lease sales, revising the (National Environmental Policy Act) analysis would be a burdensome and time-consuming process for the BLM,” Mancini wrote, “and, following those revisions, the Agency anticipates subsequently recirculating the revised analyses for 30 days public comment pursuant to agency practice and guidance.”

The BLM announced on Nov. 1 that it would complete an environmental assessment of 195 recommended parcels. It accepted public comment through Dec. 1. The agency is also required to notice a sale at least 45 days before it is held.

According to Mancini, if the administration remains barred from using the social cost of carbon, that process will have to be redone.

Sam Kalen, associate dean of the University of Wyoming College of Law, said the language in the court’s order — “The Defendants … are ENJOINED and RESTRAINED from … (a)dopting, employing, treating as binding, or relying upon any Social Cost of Greenhouse Gas estimates based on global effects or that otherwise fails to comply with applicable law” — certainly appears to prohibit agencies from using the metric.

“They've got to look at all their environmental documents to determine whether or not those documents violate the court's order,” Kalen said. “Otherwise, they'd be issuing documents and making decisions in violation of, arguably, the injunction.”

Wyoming was one of 10 energy states that sued to stop the federal government’s climate analysis, arguing that it would cause them undue economic harm.

“There's the potential here to undermine, in the long run, the value of oil and gas leases, unless actions are guaranteed that would avoid carbon emissions,” said Rob Godby, an economic professor at the University of Wyoming. “Anything that considers the cost of carbon is likely to either reduce the auction availability, or potentially reduce the value of leases going forward for fossil fuel use.”

Now, however, a pair of preliminary injunctions — a June order to resume quarterly onshore lease sales and this month’s restriction on the social cost of carbon — have left the administration in a tough spot. Precedent further complicates things.

Mancini pointed in his testimony to several federal court cases in which the BLM has been faulted for failing to consider or undervaluing the economic harm caused by carbon emissions.

“The case law, I think, fairly clearly demonstrates that there needs to be a consideration of the greenhouse gas emissions' effects on climate change in these types of leasing decisions,” Kalen said.

Agencies have turned to the social cost of carbon to comply with that mandate. The Obama administration set it at $45 per ton; the Trump administration slashed it to below $6. The Biden administration brought it roughly back to pre-Trump levels, accounting for inflation, though many economists say the true cost is several times higher than the interim $51 per ton.

“You've got cases out there that would suggest that that is a useful mechanism for ensuring that agencies comply with (the National Environmental Policy Act).” Kalen said. “And now you have a court effectively telling them to stop doing that.”

Ryan McConnaughey, communications director for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, said the administration’s response represents yet another attempt to obstruct oil and gas leasing on federal lands.

“It just seems like this is another tactic of theirs to delay,” McConnaughey said. “Had they not had that ruling, they probably would have tried to find something else to delay this. I think this is an administration that is working to just make sure that no oil gas leasing happens, despite both the law and court orders.”

According to Kalen, however, regulations are regulations, and the judge’s order forced the Biden administration to delay the sale.

“Whether or not they would like to be able to use the excuse, or not like to be able to use the excuse, the injunction requires that they reconsider those environmental documents," he said. "And you can't do that quickly.”

