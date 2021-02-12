Biden administration postpones Wyoming's first oil and gas lease sale of 2021

— Gov. Mark Gordon came out swinging against the Biden administration’s decision to pause federal leasing of minerals to oil and gas developers on Fox News, saying the move would have a devastating effect on Wyoming and several other energy-producing states across the country. President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Jan. 27 calling on the U.S. Interior Department to temporarily stop leasing federal lands to oil and gas companies, pending a review of the program.

— Sen. John Barrasso fired off a letter to the acting secretary of the Interior, decrying the federal oil and gas leasing pause and demanding answers to several questions. In the letter, Wyoming’s senior senator expressed particular concern that the federal agency was not following through on its promise to allow activity to continue on existing leases. Barrasso also accused the Interior Department on Friday of failing to offer enough specifics on the fate of Wyoming’s upcoming oil and gas lease sale, originally scheduled for the week of March 15. The Bureau of Land Management declined to provide additional details to the Star-Tribune on Wyoming’s first-quarter oil and gas lease sale. But a spokeswoman for the Wyoming field office emphasized the agency was continuing to “review and approve operations and permits for valid existing leases.”