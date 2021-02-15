Biden administration to review fossil fuel royalty rates. What's in it for Wyoming?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It’s not just oil and gas companies that could feel pinched by higher royalty rates down the road.

“On the locatable minerals side — like bentonite and uranium — we could see efforts in Congress to implement federal royalty rates on those,” said Travis Deti, the Wyoming Mining Association’s executive director. “They don’t pay them right now and that would make the cost of doing business higher.”

The largest uranium reserves in the country are located in Wyoming, but production has plummeted.

According to Mark Haggerty, a tax policy expert at the Headwaters Economics, substantial academic research has been completed to better understand how changes to royalty rates affect revenues and production levels. On the whole, royalty rate increases within certain margins do not have a significant impact on production levels, but do boost revenue collection.

“When companies are deciding where and when to drill, the predominant factors are the price, the technology and the location of the resource,” he said. “Fiscal policy matters, but it doesn’t matter as much. And what the academic research shows is that, at least within reason, higher royalty rates has a small impact on production, and a large revenue benefit.”