Biden administration to review fossil fuel royalty rates. What's in it for Wyoming?

The Biden administration will review how it leases federal minerals to oil and gas companies in order to weigh the effects of fossil fuel extraction on the climate. That includes assessing how much money the federal government should charge energy companies for developing minerals on public lands.
The oil and gas leasing program is a hotly contested topic in Wyoming, a state leading the country in energy production on federal lands. Oil and gas operators here argue royalty or tax increases could mean lost production in Wyoming, while advocates of reform contend the return for taxpayers at the current royalty rate is too low.
President Joe Biden’s Jan. 27 executive order directs the U.S. Interior Department to “consider whether to adjust royalties associated with coal, oil, and gas resources extracted from public lands and offshore waters, or take other appropriate action, to account for corresponding climate costs.”
Each year, the Bureau of Land Management (a division of the Interior) oversees four lease sales, auctioning nominated parcels of federal land and minerals to companies for drilling. In turn, operators must pay royalties, rent and other fees for developing the land. About half of that money comes back to Wyoming taxpayers. Last year, Wyoming received $457 million from energy development on federal land. The year before, the state collected $641 million.
Congress has not changed the minimum royalty rate for onshore mineral development in nearly a century. Advocates of royalty reform argue the 12.5% royalty rate applied to the sales value of oil or gas extracted from onshore federal minerals is outdated and too low. The government charges offshore drillers a 18.75% rate.
But groups representing operators in Wyoming have been vocal opponents of increasing the federal royalty rate for a long time.
The Petroleum Association of Wyoming noted developing federal minerals is significantly more expensive for operators as it is. Increasing the amount of royalties a company has to pay will only drive drilling activity to private land beyond the state’s borders.
“We have no issue with a review of royalty rates as long as it takes into account the additional costs that it takes to produce on federal land,” Communications Director Ryan McConnaughey said.
Drilling on federal land can often cost operators more due to lengthy regulatory reviews.
“That time-value needs to be factored into these royalty rates,” McConnaughey said. “I think for Wyoming producers, we have some very big concerns in an increase in the federal royalty rates, because Wyoming already has effectively the highest royalty rate and tax rate in the region. Any increase in that will just make Wyoming that much less competitive.”
It’s not just oil and gas companies that could feel pinched by higher royalty rates down the road.
“On the locatable minerals side — like bentonite and uranium — we could see efforts in Congress to implement federal royalty rates on those,” said Travis Deti, the Wyoming Mining Association’s executive director. “They don’t pay them right now and that would make the cost of doing business higher.”
The largest uranium reserves in the country are located in Wyoming, but production has plummeted.
According to Mark Haggerty, a tax policy expert at the Headwaters Economics, substantial academic research has been completed to better understand how changes to royalty rates affect revenues and production levels. On the whole, royalty rate increases within certain margins do not have a significant impact on production levels, but do boost revenue collection.
“When companies are deciding where and when to drill, the predominant factors are the price, the technology and the location of the resource,” he said. “Fiscal policy matters, but it doesn’t matter as much. And what the academic research shows is that, at least within reason, higher royalty rates has a small impact on production, and a large revenue benefit.”
To University of Wyoming energy economist Rob Godby, it’s likely too soon to predict exactly what impact a higher royalty rate would have on Wyoming’s economy, or the level of drilling activity. The details of any new policy will matter. Yet, if royalty rates do increase, the share of revenues flowing back to states could potentially increase, he said.
What’s more, it may be an appropriate time to review the federal government’s policy, Godby said.
“One of the things we have to remember is that if you are going to reassess royalty rates and the federal policy of fossil fuel extraction on public lands, it’s probably best to do that in a down market like we’re facing now, rather than in a couple years from now when markets are up,” he said.
Doing so now could minimize the impact on markets.
Nevertheless, the prospect of a royalty overhaul does not create a particularly stable business environment for energy firms.
“The bottom line is it just creates a lot of uncertainty as they reassess,” Godby said.
