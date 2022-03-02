Biden, allies to tap strategic reserves as oil prices soar

The U.S. will release 30 million barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve in an effort to bring down prices, the Biden administration said Tuesday. Another 30 million barrels will be contributed by the other member countries of the International Energy Agency.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude, which last Wednesday passed $100 per barrel for the first time in more than seven years, has hovered well above that threshold this week amid tightening international restrictions on Russian energy exports. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate has followed closely behind.

Europe, heavily reliant on Russian oil and gas, initially appeared reluctant to cut itself off from a needed fuel source. The energy sector was shielded from the sanctions announced a week ago, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine. But as much of the world rallied around Ukraine, sanctions intensified, and Russian energy became a major economic target.

By shutting Russia out of the global financial system, including the banking network SWIFT, countries opposing the invasion hope to isolate Russia from one of its biggest sources of revenue.

“Nobody has literally turned off the spigot, or at least not too many of them,” said Rob Godby, an economics professor at the University of Wyoming. “The real problem right now is that they can’t transact. They can’t receive money for it very easily. It’s become much more difficult to do that.”

Expected in the long run to make it harder for Russia to finance the war, those sanctions won’t come cheap.

The sanctions “are really going to have effects on Russia,” Godby said. “And for that very reason, they’re also going to have real effects on consumers in Europe and the United States.”

The price of oil, a global commodity, is already reacting to the probable supply crunch. And as oil prices rise, gasoline prices will follow. Nobody can be sure how high prices might get before U.S. oil companies — or international ones — start upping production in response.

Unlike many of its competitors, the U.S. can’t order oil and gas producers to boost output. It has to wait for the companies to do it themselves.

Wyoming hasn’t seen much of a push toward new development. A large proportion of the state’s oil and gas leases are located on harder-to-permit federal lands; companies operating in Wyoming tend to respond more slowly to market shifts than operators in some other states. It’s not yet clear what market conditions could prompt drilling to accelerate in Wyoming, which has already seen an especially sluggish return to pre-pandemic levels of oil and gas production.

President Joe Biden angered U.S. oil companies this fall when he called on international producers, including Russia, to increase output in order to bring down high oil prices. When that didn’t work, his administration released 50 million barrels — roughly equivalent to two-and-a-half days of U.S. oil consumption — from the strategic reserve.

Industry responded more favorably to Tuesday’s announcement.

“I think the release that President Biden did earlier was in response to political pressure over gas prices, and not an international security threat,” said Ryan McConnaughey, communications director for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming. “Global situations like this are the reason that the reserve was set up.”

But the release isn’t expected to have a lasting impact. Thirty million barrels of oil would only supply the U.S. for about a day and a half. Just under 100 million barrels are consumed worldwide each day.

Economists aren’t sure what events will spur new production, when markets will stabilize or how much prices will change in the meantime.

Godby said the coordinated release, despite its limitations, is still a significant gesture.

“The reality is that any use of the strategic oil reserve is usually more symbolic than it is impactful,” he said. “But it’s uncommon to have this kind of a united front over serious economic sanctions.”

