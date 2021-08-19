Biden announces coal leasing review

The Biden administration will launch a review of the federal coal leasing program, the Department of the Interior said Monday.
In Wyoming, where most coal mines are leased through the federal government, changes to the leasing policy are especially impactful. The state supplies about 40% of total U.S. coal, but more than 85% of coal mined on federal lands comes from the Powder River Basin in Wyoming and Montana.
Federal mining royalties contribute a substantial share of the Wyoming budget. The state’s coal production has been declining for more than a decade.
“Right now, I mean, we're managing,” said Travis Deti, executive director of the Wyoming Mining Association. “But you get to a point where you're going to make the mineral too expensive to produce. Coal is very heavily taxed already.”
The coal leasing program manages lease applications and auctions. It’s also responsible for oversight after leases are sold, including verifying production, enforcing lease terms, adjusting royalty rates and managing reclamation bonds. The last review of the program was completed in the 1980s under the Reagan administration.
The Department of the Interior will formally initiate its review of the program by publishing a notice of intent in the federal register on Friday, opening a 30-day public comment period as it resumes an Obama-era effort to modernize the leasing program.
In 2016, then-President Barack Obama’s administration instituted a moratorium on new lease sales for coal mined on federal lands — a strategy similar to the pause on oil and gas leasing ordered by President Joe Biden this January — until officials could reevaluate the program’s efficacy.
The Obama review was prompted by concerns about climate change, along with “concerns as to whether American taxpayers are receiving a fair return from the development of these publicly owned resources [and] concerns about fluctuating market conditions and attendant consequences for coal-dependent communities,” according to an unpublished version of Friday’s notice of intent.
Former President Donald Trump’s administration reversed the coal moratorium and ended the review shortly after taking office, a move that was later challenged by climate advocates and other environmental groups.
Deb Haaland, Biden’s Secretary of the Interior, rescinded the Trump administration’s order on April 16, calling for the department to “review and revise as necessary all policies and instructions” associated with the previous order.
Biden said during his presidential campaign that he planned to reopen the coal leasing review. It’s been anticipated since the Department of the Interior began reviewing the oil and gas leasing program nearly seven months ago.
“I don't like it, but it's expected,” Deti said.
Meeting the needs of the moment
Though it’s worried the coal industry, the announcement has been met with enthusiasm from groups chiefly concerned about the environmental and equity impacts of coal production, including the Powder River Basin Resource Council.
“Review of the federal coal program is sorely needed and long overdue,” Bob LeResche, a Powder River Basin Resource Council board member and chair of the Western Organization of Resource Councils’ coal team, said in a statement.
Most coal mined in the Powder River Basin is eventually burned to produce electricity. LeResche highlighted the need for the leasing program to account for the climate impacts of that combustion.
“As the coal market continues its decline, the American public, mining states, and coal communities deserve a fair return from federal coal. Leasing should match real market demand and minimize impacts on our air, land, water, and agriculture and to other economic activity in our states,” he said.
The Department of the Interior will request public comment on a number of topics, including whether existing fees provide a fair return, how best to measure the program’s climate impacts, what other social and environmental effects the program has had, whether export potential should be evaluated in leasing decisions and how federal coal can best support U.S. energy needs.
It’s not yet clear exactly which elements of the program are most likely to change. The royalty rate, however, is expected to rise. Proponents of the review say royalties are outdated and undervalued. Industry contends that the administration wants to force coal out of the energy market.
“We made the argument under the Obama administration that rates were where they needed to be, and an increase in the rates would simply make the mineral non-economic to mine,” Deti said. “But then again, that's probably the goal of this administration, is to put the coal resource off the table for folks.”
Officials have said that unlike Obama’s coal review and Biden’s oil and gas review, the coal leasing review under Biden won’t involve a leasing moratorium.
In the early Obama years, federal coal lease sales boomed. But because falling demand for coal has imposed a “market moratorium” on most new lease sales, a federal moratorium wouldn’t have much of an impact, said Shannon Anderson, staff attorney for the Powder River Basin Resource Council. In Wyoming, there’s no longer enough competition for coal auctions to be held at all.
“We haven't sold a ton of coal at a coal sale in the Powder River Basin since June of 2012,” Anderson said. “The moratorium doesn't really matter that much one way or the other, but the review definitely does matter.”