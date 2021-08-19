Biden announces coal leasing review

It’s not yet clear exactly which elements of the program are most likely to change. The royalty rate, however, is expected to rise. Proponents of the review say royalties are outdated and undervalued. Industry contends that the administration wants to force coal out of the energy market.

“We made the argument under the Obama administration that rates were where they needed to be, and an increase in the rates would simply make the mineral non-economic to mine,” Deti said. “But then again, that's probably the goal of this administration, is to put the coal resource off the table for folks.”

Officials have said that unlike Obama’s coal review and Biden’s oil and gas review, the coal leasing review under Biden won’t involve a leasing moratorium.

In the early Obama years, federal coal lease sales boomed. But because falling demand for coal has imposed a “market moratorium” on most new lease sales, a federal moratorium wouldn’t have much of an impact, said Shannon Anderson, staff attorney for the Powder River Basin Resource Council. In Wyoming, there’s no longer enough competition for coal auctions to be held at all.

“We haven't sold a ton of coal at a coal sale in the Powder River Basin since June of 2012,” Anderson said. “The moratorium doesn't really matter that much one way or the other, but the review definitely does matter.”

