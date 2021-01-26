Biden is expected to pause oil and gas leasing. What does that mean for Wyoming?

How does the process of leasing land to oil and gas operators even work?

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management auctions parcels of this land to oil and gas companies for development, typically four times a year. (The BLM is a branch of the Interior Department and is charged with managing 245 million surface acres of land and 700 million acres of subsurface mineral estate across the country.)

If a company obtains the lease, it still needs to secure a permit to drill.

In the past, Wyoming has seen pretty big financial returns for oil and gas development on federal leases, receiving a portion of federal royalties, as well as some of the money collected from federal lease sales. Much of this funding supports public services in rural communities.

But critics of the federal government’s oil and gas leasing program have said taxpayers do not receive a fair enough return. They also aren’t so sure the economic fallout from a leasing moratorium or drilling ban would be as big of a loss as some here might think. For instance, oil and gas lease sales in Wyoming brought in just $11.7 million from sales in 2020, a 92% decline from the year prior. In 2019, bids brought in roughly $140.9 million.