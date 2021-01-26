Biden is expected to pause oil and gas leasing. What does that mean for Wyoming?

The Biden administration is gearing up to unveil additional executive actions to combat climate change on Wednesday. One particular executive order could extend a suspension of new oil and gas leasing on federal land, according to The Associated Press.
Given the abundance of federal land in Wyoming, a drilling ban or a moratorium on new leasing and permitting could have a disproportionate impact on the state’s oil and gas industry, compared to other places in the country.
The Star-Tribune considered what a possible federal leasing ban or moratorium for new oil and natural gas drilling could mean for Wyoming.
What’s in the executive order?
The Biden administration has not yet issued an executive action halting drilling on all federal leases, as of press time Tuesday. A lot remains unknown. However, The Associated Press reported that President Joe Biden will announce a new order tomorrow extending a moratorium on new leases or permits to oil and gas operators drilling on federal land. The details have yet to be released.
Didn’t the Biden administration already pause new drilling on federal land?
Yes. On Jan. 20, the Department of Interior ordered a temporary 60-day suspension of leasing and permitting, unless certain officials approve. The order, signed by acting Interior Secretary Scott de la Vega, momentarily paused the authorization of new drilling on federal land until new personnel assume positions and have time to evaluate the program. (Another executive order issued by Biden on Jan. 20 also halted drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.)
The executive order anticipated Wednesday halting oil and gas leasing and permitting on federal land could be broader and last longer, according to The Associated Press.
Why would the Biden administration pause oil and gas development?
Biden campaigned on a promise to take immediate action to slow climate change and transition the country to clean energy. Burning fossil fuels, like oil and natural gas, produces greenhouse gas emissions. A report published by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change found the world needs to to dramatically cut back on greenhouse gas emissions, by at least 50% in the next decade, to stop the climate from rising over 1.5 degrees Celsius pre-industrial levels. Doing so could prevent irreversible damage to public health and the environment.
Biden has spoken about a potential ban on fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, on federal land to help the country transition to more renewable energy sources and address the warming climate.
An executive order signed by Biden on his first day in office offered a window into why the president has decided to take action to divest from fossil fuels.
“The United States and the world face a climate crisis,” the order stated. “That crisis must be met with action on a scale and at a speed commensurate with the need to avoid setting the world on a dangerous, potentially catastrophic, climate trajectory. At home, we will combat the crisis with an ambitious plan to build back better, designed to both reduce harmful emissions and create good clean-energy jobs.”
Why would a federal drilling ban affect Wyoming more than other states?
About half of the surface land in Wyoming is managed by the federal government. Here, operators produce more oil and gas on from federal minerals than almost any other state in the country.
To put that into numbers: About 10% of oil and gas production nationwide occurs on federal land. But in Wyoming, about 51% of oil is drilled on public land, along with an overwhelming 92% of natural gas.
How much money does Wyoming receive from oil and gas production?
Wyoming has come to heavily depend on revenue from oil and gas production.
Federal mineral extraction provides significant tax revenue to states like Wyoming, flowing from two kinds of mineral taxes, federal royalty payments and lease payments. In addition, oil and gas companies must pay property taxes, sales and use taxes, and a conservation mill levy.
In 2019, the oil and gas industry here provided $1.67 billion to state and local governments, according to the Petroleum Association of Wyoming.
That said, last year, drilling activity dramatically contracted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and low oil prices. Tough market conditions and the pandemic caused many operators to shut-in wells and wait for prices to recover. As a result, operators produced roughly 81 million barrels of oil last year in the state, according to initial data from the state’s oil and gas commission. In comparison, oil production in 2019 totaled around 102 million barrels.
Still, the state has gradually come to rely more and more on oil and gas production for revenue, especially as money from coal production dries up.
“There is no doubt it will affect Wyoming,” Mark Watson, supervisor of Wyoming’s Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, said of a potential moratorium.
How much money and how many jobs could Wyoming lose from a drilling moratorium on federal land?
It depends on the specifics of the executive order Biden implements.
But one oft-cited study, conducted by University of Wyoming economist Timothy Considine last year, explored two potential scenarios under the Biden administration — a possible moratorium on new federal leases for oil and gas companies or a full drilling ban on onshore federal lands.
It’s worth noting, the estimates calculated by Considine could fluctuate, depending on the future productivity of oil and gas production and prices, among numerous other factors.
If a leasing moratorium went into effect, the state could be out $304 million in annual revenue, according to this study. Initial losses from a drilling ban on federal land would be most significant in New Mexico and Wyoming, according to the study.
The state’s Legislature provided the Wyoming Energy Authority with funding to research the fiscal and economic losses associated with federal energy policy changes earlier this year. The study had not been peer-reviewed at the time of publication, but Considine said in December he planned to publish a peer-reviewed article outlining the results of the study.
What does this mean for Wyoming’s education system?
Again, it all depends on the specifics of the executive order Biden implements.
But according to the Wyoming Department of Education, the state relies on roughly $150 million each year in oil and gas federal mineral royalties to fund K-12 schools. Public schools also benefit from several other taxes paid by the mineral industries in Wyoming.
At a news conference Tuesday, Superintendent Jillian Balow called the Biden administration’s decision combined with the state’s existing structural deficit for education funding “dire.”
“A federal ban on oil and gas leases will defund schools,” she said in a statement.
Will all drilling stop because of the moratorium?
Not necessarily.
Oil and gas operators with existing leases or permits in hand should still hold rights and will likely be able to continue drilling, according to energy experts. However, it’s again important to emphasize that the specifics of the order have yet to be released.
“There’s a ton of permits that have been issued over the course of the last little while, which means there is a backlog of drilling to be worked through,” said Chuck Mason, an oil and gas economist at the University of Wyoming.
An analysis by The Associated Press also concluded oil and gas firms “stockpiled” permits out West, including in Wyoming, toward the end of the Trump administration. The Bureau of Land Management approved about 4,700 drilling permits nationwide in 2020.
A previous order, issued by Biden’s Interior Department last week, only paused the issuance of new leases and permits. Operators with existing leases and permits could continue development.
But, knowing the details of this latest executive order will be important.
Mason anticipates the country as a whole may witness a slight uptick in drilling in response to a moratorium. But that activity may not take place in Wyoming, and if it does, it may not last. Any regulations making it more challenging to obtain the necessary permits or clear other federal requirements to drill could significantly slow development.
Though Wyoming may not feel pinched by a moratorium immediately, Mason forecasts that by 2023 the effects of a moratorium may become apparent.
“I think down the line a little ways, I think there’s cause for some concern,” Mason said.
Permits to drill last two years, according to the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. Lease terms vary, but typically range from five to 10 years.
Operators may find the new rules or policies too difficult to navigate and find other places to drill instead, some oil and gas experts predicted.
“If a company has operations around the United States, they may just throw up their hands and just focus on the Permian Basin in Texas,” Watson, the supervisor of Wyoming’s oil and gas commission said. “It’s a whole different ballgame when you’re dealing with federal rules.”
Another factor to consider is commodity prices. Drilling activity really depends a lot on oil and natural gas prices. When oil prices collapsed last year due to a global price war and the COVID-19 pandemic, oil and gas production sharply declined. The state’s oil and gas industry is still recovering from that crash too.
As of Friday, Wyoming recorded four oil and gas rigs, compared to 23 at the same time the year before, according to Baker Hughes. The rig count is typically a strong indication of how much new drilling activity is taking place.
Will pausing new leasing and permitting on federal land help stop climate change?
According to a U.S. Geological Survey report, between 2005 and 2014, fossil fuel extraction (including coal) from federal land contributed to 23.7% of national carbon dioxide emissions, 7.3% of methane and 1.5% of nitrous oxide. That said, a sizable chunk of those emissions came from coal extracted from federal land.
However, many environmental groups and scientists called any executive action curbing fossil fuel development an important first step and a precursor of more policy changes favorable to the climate. Skeptics say oil and gas developers will simply shift operations to private land.
How does the process of leasing land to oil and gas operators even work?
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management auctions parcels of this land to oil and gas companies for development, typically four times a year. (The BLM is a branch of the Interior Department and is charged with managing 245 million surface acres of land and 700 million acres of subsurface mineral estate across the country.)
If a company obtains the lease, it still needs to secure a permit to drill.
In the past, Wyoming has seen pretty big financial returns for oil and gas development on federal leases, receiving a portion of federal royalties, as well as some of the money collected from federal lease sales. Much of this funding supports public services in rural communities.
But critics of the federal government’s oil and gas leasing program have said taxpayers do not receive a fair enough return. They also aren’t so sure the economic fallout from a leasing moratorium or drilling ban would be as big of a loss as some here might think. For instance, oil and gas lease sales in Wyoming brought in just $11.7 million from sales in 2020, a 92% decline from the year prior. In 2019, bids brought in roughly $140.9 million.
According to Jesse Prentice-Dunn of the Center for Western Priorities, the negative backlash to the potential executive order is overblown and misplaced. The challenges facing the oil and gas industry do not stem from a lack of access to public lands, she said, but rather, massive amounts of accrued debt and low oil prices.
Moreover, Prentice-Dunn notes reforming how the federal government manages its public lands is commonsense and long overdue, adding that states once dependent on oil and gas revenues should look to taking advantage of new opportunities.
“By increasing appropriately-sited renewable energy generation, the administration can move our public lands towards a future as net-zero sources of climate emissions, all while creating jobs and ensuring state and local governments have new revenue streams,” she said in a statement. “Similarly, managing more public lands for conservation and recreation can harness the booming outdoor industry, supporting jobs both locally and throughout supply chains.”
What are oil and gas groups saying?
The Petroleum Association slammed the Biden administration, noting the consequences of a potential moratorium could be far reaching and devastating to the state.
“What we’re hearing is that there will be some sort of moratorium on new federal leases,” said Ryan McConnaughey, communications director of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming. “Obviously, this will have a huge impact on operators in Wyoming given such an outsized amount of oil and gas production on federal lands in the state.”
What are Wyoming political leaders saying?
Wyoming’s governor and other political leaders lambasted the Biden administration when it issued its first moratorium on oil and gas leasing.
“The President’s decision to halt Federal leasing on oil and gas under the guise of a ‘pause’ is beyond misguided,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a written statement on Tuesday. “It is disingenuous, disheartening and a crushing blow to the economies of many Western States, particularly Wyoming. No matter how it is framed, this action is still a ban on leasing.”
Sen. John Barrasso called the expected executive order “illegal and divisive.”
“Despite all the hot air from climate alarmists, banning new oil, gas, and coal leases on federal land and waters will do nothing to address climate change,” Barrasso said.
“Energy producers will simply go elsewhere — likely out of state or overseas,” he added. “The president’s order will deprive thousands of people in Wyoming of their jobs and a principal source of revenue for public education and other essential services. If President Biden is serious about bringing our country together, he needs to understand that actions speak louder than words.”
Rep. Liz Cheney joined over a dozen other members of Congress in a letter decrying a moratorium on oil and gas leasing and permitting.
What effect could this order have on consumers? Could gas prices change?
“Probably not much,” according to Mason, the UW economist. “Gasoline prices are determined by crude oil prices, and crude oil prices settle in the international markets. So having a five to 10% reduction in crude production, you will not be able to see the difference in international crude markets.”
Star-Tribune staff writer Morgan Hughes contributed to this report.
