Biden oil and gas leasing pause will end in Wyoming next year

The Biden administration on Tuesday set an end date for its pause on federal oil and gas leasing. The first onshore lease sale since December will be held by early 2022.

With nearly half of the state’s land owned by the federal government, Wyoming tops the potential lease count. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering 459 parcels of Wyoming land, totaling more than 568,000 acres, or 887 square miles, for the upcoming lease sale.

Several hundred additional parcels, spanning tens of thousands of acres, could become available in surrounding states, including 119 in Colorado, 22 in North Dakota, 18 in Montana, 10 in Nevada and six each in Utah, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

All of the nominated leases were originally recommended for the canceled March and June lease sales. Though they underwent prior analysis under the Trump administration, they are still subject to a 30-day scoping period and subsequent environmental reviews at the BLM’s discretion.

The announcement comes more than two months after a federal judge in Louisiana ruled that the administration’s indefinite freeze on new oil and gas leasing on federal lands was an overreach of executive power, and ordered the Department of the Interior to resume quarterly lease sales in accordance with the Mineral Leasing Act.