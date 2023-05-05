KEMMERER — Bill Gates on Friday made his first visit to Kemmerer, the southwestern Wyoming town where his nuclear development company, TerraPower, plans to build its inaugural next-generation reactor.

After touring the planned site and the adjacent coal-fired Naughton Power Plant, and sitting down with community leaders at the new Fossil Fuel Coffee Co., Gates and several TerraPower executives spoke to a packed room of residents and state officials at a Best Western about their vision for the Natrium project.

“This is a pioneering move that will be a big part of how we keep electricity reliable and keep the United States at the forefront of providing energy technology to the entire world,” said Gates, who has long been a vocal proponent of modernizing the country’s nuclear fleet.

“We're committed to the project,” he added. “We're committed to work closely with you, committed to listen to the concerns and address those concerns. And being here today is just an early part of that.”

Rodger Holt, a Rocky Mountain Power employee who manages the Naughton plant, led TerraPower through the facility. He said Gates seemed “genuinely interested in what we currently do and the workforce here.”

After the tour, “everyone asked if I was relieved,” he said. “It’s like, ‘No, from the moment I heard that TerraPower was looking at this, I spent so much of my own time trying to get everything that I thought they would be looking for to convince them, this is where you want to be.’”

It’s been a year and a half since Holt’s plant won out.

“I figured this day would come, and it was great that it came,” he said. “I’d like to do it again next week.”

Gates, for his part, expects to return to the town of roughly 2,400 people — though maybe not quite so soon.

“I’m sure it won't be my last visit,” Gates said. “I look forward to coming and seeing this plant as it becomes reality.”

The relationship between his company and the state has grown a lot stronger since the company announced its plan almost two years ago to build the reactor at one of four retiring Wyoming coal plants, TerraPower CEO Chris Levesque and Gov. Mark Gordon each told the Star-Tribune on Friday.

“Two years ago, Rocky Mountain Power was looking at early retirement for its coal plant,” Gordon said. “And the state reacted, I reacted, the Legislature reacted: ‘We think there is a big future for coal in Wyoming and there’s going to be a lot more of it. It’s going to be really tough for communities like Kemmerer to really lose that sort of economics.’”

Before TerraPower settled on Naughton, Kemmerer faced the likely closure of not only its power plant, but the coal mine that supplies it, with few prospects for the workers who would be left behind. But since TerraPower came to the town, the promise of hundreds of permanent jobs — and the prospect of thousands more in supporting industries — has been transformative. Now developers are everywhere, and all sorts of businesses are coming to a community that had up until now been known for being the home of the nation's first JCPenney department store.

“We look forward to making power, but also being a part of helping this community pivot,” Levesque said. “Really, we know there's been some hard times — we've listened to a lot of people here and — we want to be part of creating a new future.”

All the interest in Kemmerer has been a welcome change of pace for the struggling coal town. It’s also brought with it plenty of new challenges. Top of mind, for many, is the aging local infrastructure, which languished for years as the population that funded it shrank. The town needs a lot more money than it has right now to support the plant’s estimated peak of 1,600 construction workers and 200 or more permanent employees, along with an unknowable number of others.

The handful of town staff tasked with handling community development, overwhelmed by their ballooning responsibilities, have had to bring on a team of assistants and grant writers to field inquiries from the growing number of interested developers and try to secure the tens of millions of dollars it’ll take to accommodate them.

TerraPower’s primary focus is on the exhaustive federal permitting process it’s trying to complete in time to start operating the reactor by 2030 — still an “aggressive” target despite the project’s two-year delay, Levesque said. But the company is trying to help keep the community it’s joining informed about funding available at the federal level.

“We try and facilitate communication with them,” he said. “Trying to make sure people here know that funding’s available and apply for grants.”

Money is on the table at the state level as well, Gordon said, and “the state's going to try to stand with them to help as they expand.” That includes trying to land new customers for the coal mine when the power plant does eventually close, he said, “because these jobs are solid and they’re part of this community.”

All those efforts have started to have an impact, said Brian Muir, Kemmerer’s city administrator. “We're making progress.”

PHOTOS: Visits to Kemmerer Kemmerer Kemmerer Kemmerer Kemmerer Fossils Kemmerer Fossils Kemmerer Fossils Kemmerer Kemmerer Kemmerer Kemmerer Kemmerer Kemmerer Fossils Kemmerer Fossils Kemmerer Fossils Kemmerer Kemmerer Kemmerer Kemmerer Kemmerer Fossils Kemmerer Fossils Kemmerer Fossils Kemmerer