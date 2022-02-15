Bill that would give $45 million in mineral revenue to schools fails first vote

Education in Wyoming relies heavily on coal revenue. The industry’s decline has left the state with a $300 million annual hole in its budget, and legislators are looking for other ways to keep schools funded.

House Bill 36, sponsored by the Joint Revenue Committee, would raise the cap on certain statutory severance tax distributions from $155 million to $200 million, and direct the additional funds to Wyoming’s School Foundation Program account. It was introduced in the House of Representatives alongside 27 other committee-sponsored bills on the first day of the state’s budget session, but was removed from the list by Rep. Aaron Clausen, R-Converse County.

The education system was built to depend on coal because its market was historically more stable than oil and gas, according to Rob Godby, an economics professor at the University of Wyoming. But revenue from coal has been falling for more than a decade.

“That decline needs to be made up,” Godby said. “That’s the question right now — how we’re going to do that with our existing revenue structure.”

Under the bill, the School Foundation Program account would get 22.5% of that portion of state severance taxes. The existing recipients — the general fund, three water development accounts, the capital construction account, the highway fund, road construction funds, counties and cities and towns — would each receive a smaller proportion of funds, but the dollar amount allocated to each would not change, as long as the full $200 million was distributed.

Most of Wyoming’s severance tax revenue — the state collected $500.7 million in severance taxes during the 2020 fiscal year — goes into the general fund and the budget reserve account, which the state uses to cover its yearly expenditures.

Adding up to $45 million in severance tax revenue to the School Foundation Program account would reduce distributions to the general fund by roughly $15 million and the budget reserve account by $30 million, beginning in the 2023 fiscal year, according to an analysis of the bill by the Legislative Service Office.

Clausen is concerned about the long-term impacts of such a severance tax redistribution.

“I thought it could use some more discussion,” he said.

The bill will be reintroduced on Tuesday after lawmakers consider the next package of committee-sponsored bills. It will need a two-thirds majority vote to advance to committee.

