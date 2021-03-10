Bill to keep Wyoming fossil fuel plants burning endorsed in committee

"We prefer this would be thoroughly vetted over the interim," trona lobbyist Jody Levin said. "Please think about what this could do to ratepayers."

Others noted the state's utility regulators at the Public Service Commission already had the mandate to ensure electricity stayed as low cost and as reliable as possible, suggesting that the bills would be duplicative.

"Really the goal of the Public Service Commission is to balance reliability, affordability and costs," said Denise Parrish, a former staff member of the Office of Consumer Advocate. "These bills, I believe provide incentive to increase costs to customers, and may or may not have any impact on reliability."

Two Wyomingites lamented that the Legislature had chosen to focus its attention on saving uneconomic coal plants or manipulating markets far out of Wyoming's control, instead of helping communities adapt.

"I don't understand the viability or how these bills are going to work," said Lynne Huskinson, a retired coal miner living in Gillette. "I guess my concern is that this is a little too late. The Legislature would serve the people of Wyoming better by writing bills that address the energy transition, a just transition."