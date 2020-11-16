Bill to lift wind energy tax grace period advances

The Wyoming Business Alliance, Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, the city of Rawlins, the Carbon County Council of Governments and several other groups opposed the legislation. Any increased tax burden on developers makes projects less competitive in the region’s cutthroat energy market, they said, and deter future investment in the state.

“I’m not here to say that any wind tax in Wyoming will kill projects or drive them out of state, but I know it will hurt competitiveness,” Wyoming native Ryan Fitzpatrick said. He works for NextEra Energy, a renewable energy company responsible for building multiple wind projects in Wyoming. “Every incremental tax increase on the wind industry makes the state less competitive.”

Some residents and local construction companies also stepped up for public comment to express their opposition for the bill at the committee meeting.

When the Wyoming Legislature instituted the tax about a decade ago, it built in the grace period for budding renewable energy projects by waiving the generation tax for the first few years of a developer’s operations. Wyoming also levies sales and use taxes and property taxes on wind generators.

Wednesday’s discussion marked the 15th time the Legislature had raised the topic of taxing wind energy in interim committee meetings since 2009.