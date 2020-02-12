Bill to penalize utilities for renewable energy returns to Wyoming Legislature

As of Wednesday, this year's drafted bill has yet to be introduced or receive a vote, according to the Senate President Drew Perkin's office. But it's one of several bills drafted during the first week of the Equality State's session in an attempt to inject more life into the state's coal industry and beat back utilities' steady divestment away from coal.

“The bill is a statement of support for our (coal) industry,” University of Wyoming economist Rob Godby said. “We are now looking at significant disruption of local communities based on coal-fired power plant closures."

The state’s largest utility company forecast a somber future for its two dozen coal units pumping out electricity in October. The company, PacifiCorp, plans to retire two-thirds of its coal fleet by 2030, including units at Naughton in Kemmerer, Jim Bridger near Rock Springs and Dave Johnston in Glenrock.

"To be honest, the state of Wyoming was kind of caught flat-footed when those closures were announced," Godby said. "It just hadn’t been something that had ever been imagined here.”