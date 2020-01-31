Bill to resolve mounting unpaid mineral taxes advances

He pressed lawmakers to consider a later commencement date of 2023 for the bill to provide oil and gas companies enough time to prepare.

Ultra Petroleum, the largest natural gas producer in Wyoming, opposed the legislation. The company suspended drilling in southwest Wyoming last year due to adverse market conditions for natural gas. Demand has not kept up with the flood of natural gas supply on the market, causing prices to crater.

"Obviously, we're navigating this very difficult pricing environment," a spokeswoman for the company said. "While we wait for commodity prices to improve we've made the difficult decision to suspend ruling. And the acceleration of ad valorem payments over the next two to three years would create with almost certainty a liquidity crisis for natural gas producers. That would crystallize the concerns and significantly increase the need for companies to consider bankruptcy protections."

To help soften the transition, the proposed bill included multiple options — including credit and loan options — to help companies jump onto the new monthly tax schedule.

“We understand it’s a change and it may be challenging,” co-Chairman Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, stated.