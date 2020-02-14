Bill would allow companies that buy retired power plants to take on their customers, transmission lines

At the same time, it would offer utilities the latitude to bundle energy generated by those plants with renewables or other energy sources to stabilize price fluctuations that could come from the loss of a significant customer.

Thor Nelson, an attorney for Holland and Hart representing the Wyoming Industrial Energy Consumers, called the amendment an “economic opportunity” for the state and for the utility industry.

Under the new amendment, the state’s coal utility structure would come to resemble Utah's. In Utah, an industrial customer can subscribe to a large renewable project, and the utility can bundle that project with another, reliable source. The change is designed with the needs of clients like data centers or other large energy consumers in mind. Ideally, the bill could create a pathway for a newer, high-need clientele who could help bolster the viability of the state’s coal-fired power plants.

Consumers would also be protected through a three-tier fee schedule covering the cost of purchasing the energy from the plant, as well as fees covering the backup service and any additional costs the utility, like Rocky Mountain Power, might incur.