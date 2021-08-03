Billions for carbon capture, hydrogen, advanced nuclear included in bipartisan infrastructure plan

Under the bill, both blue and green hydrogen qualify as clean, though there is some disagreement about whether blue hydrogen — a classification for hydrogen generated using natural gas that requires that the carbon released as a byproduct be sequestered — can be considered as clean as green hydrogen, which is produced using renewable energy.

Many in Wyoming, including the oil and gas industry, see blue hydrogen as a way to keep the state’s gas production competitive as power plants’ demand for natural gas wanes. Several energy companies received grants last month from the Wyoming Energy Authority to support feasibility studies on the production and use of both blue and green hydrogen.

The bill also directs the DOE to conduct a report on the feasibility of using advanced nuclear technologies to meet U.S. climate goals, and introduces a $6 billion civil nuclear credit program to help keep existing nuclear reactors operating.