Bills to defend Wyoming's coal industry clear House, head to Senate

An effort by lawmakers to defend Wyoming’s leading industry gained ground Monday after a pair of bills aimed at slowing coal plant closures cleared the House.

Wyoming is the nation’s leading producer of coal. For years, the state’s thermal coal resources have been burned to make electricity for Americans. But since peaking around 2008, coal production in Wyoming has been declining, with annual production now about half what it was just a decade ago.

Inexpensive natural gas and renewable energy can also be used to create electricity and have gradually taken over the electricity market. Utilities tend to favor the commodity that is cheaper.

The drag on coal demand has hit Wyoming particularly hard. The state relies overwhelmingly on fossil fuel production to fund its budget each year.

Two bills passed by the House on the 23rd day of Wyoming legislative session in an attempt to slow this trend.

If passed into law, House Bill 166 would require utilities to take additional steps before they can receive approval from state regulators to retire aging coal or natural gas plants.