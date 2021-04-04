Bills to save Wyoming coal gain more ground in Legislature

The state still heavily relies on revenue generated from coal production and has yet to find other sufficient cash streams to replace it. Declining demand for coal in recent years has translated into less and less money to cover Wyoming’s government and essential public services.

Proponents of the package of coal legislation say they want to defend Wyoming’s coal fleet to ensure the electricity grid remains reliable for years to come. Many of the proposed bills seek to ensure Wyoming’s power grid maintains a source of continuously available electricity supply, like coal, especially as companies invest more in renewable energy.

But critics, like the Powder River Basin Resource Council, have said privileging coal at the expense of other dependable power sources could hike up electricity rates and costs.

During a committee hearing on House Bill 166 — the bill creating a presumption against fossil fuel closures — the Powder River Basin Resource Council, a group representing landowners, outlined its opposition to the bill.

“We think (House Bill 166) is too broad in its current form with too many vague and problematic definitions that will just make it incredibly difficult for the PSC and utilities to implement,” said Shannon Anderson, staff lawyer for the Powder River Basin Resource Council.