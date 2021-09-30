Bipartisan Barrasso bill intended to store carbon, stop wildfires proves popular in Wyoming

“Ranking Member Barrasso supports free market innovation, such as carbon capture utilization and sequestration, as the best way to reduce emissions and address a changing climate. The ARCs Act is a bipartisan way to support Wyoming’s loggers, ranchers, and economy, as well as reduce emissions at the same time,” Mike Danylak, a Barrasso spokesman, said in an email to the Star-Tribune.

And according to Gordon, who described the ARCs Act as “a refreshing change to the continual feed of anti-fossil fuel bills currently being discussed in Congress,” the bill will help to sustain the industries underpinning the state’s economy.

“Using fossil fuels is not the issue, the issue is the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere,” Gordon said Friday. “This bill provides recognition that our forests and open lands are important to the capture and sequestration of CO2.”

Plenty of ecosystems throughout the U.S. could hold a lot more carbon than they do now. Forest carbon sequestration and other nature-based solutions are a core component of most climate mitigation strategies, including those endorsed by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.