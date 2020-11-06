Black Hills Energy announces plans to curb greenhouse gas emissions

One of the state's leading utilities has set new goals to reduce the volume of greenhouse gas emissions produced when supplying dozens of Wyoming communities with energy.
Black Hills Energy plans to reduce emissions coming from its electric utility operations by 40% over the next decade to keep rates affordable for customers and adapt to a low-carbon future, according the company. By 2040, it hopes to have slashed greenhouse gas emissions coming from its electric facilities in Wyoming, South Dakota and Colorado by 70%.
When it comes to the regulated utility's natural gas systems specifically, the company also wants to cut those emissions in half by 2040 (compared to 2005 baseline levels for its gas distribution system). It has made some progress already having reduced greenhouse gas emission intensity from natural gas facilities by over one-third since 2005.
“Our clean energy goals keep the needs of our customers at the forefront of our decision-making and reflect commitments that are achievable using technology available today,” Mark Stege, Black Hills Energy’s vice president of operations, said in a statement released by the company on Thursday. “This ensures reliability and affordability for our customers and affirms our commitment to Wyoming energy, which will continue to play a critical role in our operations. Looking forward, we will continue to embrace new technologies to further reduce emissions and keep customer rates affordable.”
Support Local Journalism
Black Hills Energy's announcement comes at a time when utilities across the country have continued to pursue a transition toward low-carbon energy sources like wind and solar.
At the end of last year, the regulated utility reported serving nearly 46,000 electric utility customers and about 131,000 natural gas utility customers in Wyoming alone. As of Dec. 31, it employed 436 employees in the state too.
Black Hills Energy is in the process of building a new 52.5 megawatt wind energy generating facility near Cheyenne called the Corriedale Wind Energy Project for higher volume commercial and industrial customers or government agencies who decide to opt in to the company's Renewable Ready program.
The company will also continue operating the Wyodak coal mine near Gillette. Last year the mine produced 3.72 million tons of coal.
This summer, the University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources announced it would be partnering with Black Hills Energy to test out a new technology, called flameless, pressurized oxy-fuel, or FPO, to lower emissions when processing coal. The utility will not only provide scientists with space at its Wyodak complex, but it will also extend construction, operational and maintenance resources.
Follow the latest on Wyoming's energy industry and the environment at @camillereports
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.