Black Hills Energy announces plans to curb greenhouse gas emissions

One of the state's leading utilities has set new goals to reduce the volume of greenhouse gas emissions produced when supplying dozens of Wyoming communities with energy.

Black Hills Energy plans to reduce emissions coming from its electric utility operations by 40% over the next decade to keep rates affordable for customers and adapt to a low-carbon future, according the company. By 2040, it hopes to have slashed greenhouse gas emissions coming from its electric facilities in Wyoming, South Dakota and Colorado by 70%.

When it comes to the regulated utility's natural gas systems specifically, the company also wants to cut those emissions in half by 2040 (compared to 2005 baseline levels for its gas distribution system). It has made some progress already having reduced greenhouse gas emission intensity from natural gas facilities by over one-third since 2005.