Black Hills Energy gets approval for $260 million project

GILLETTE (WNE) — Black Hills Corp. announced that its Wyoming electric utility subsidiary, Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power Company, doing business as Black Hills Energy, received a bench decision from the Wyoming Public Service Commission approving a certificate of public convenience and necessity to build an estimated $260 million transmission expansion project.

The approximately 260-mile transmission project, known as Ready Wyoming, will help meet current and growing energy needs of customers in Wyoming.

The expansion project will provide customers long-term price stability while enhancing the resiliency of the electric system and expanding access to power markets and renewable energy resources.

“We’re pleased with the Wyoming commission’s unanimous approval of a settlement agreement to proceed with the project and appreciate the collaboration with the parties in the process,” said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp., in a press release. “We look forward to ongoing engagement with landowners and other stakeholders for Ready Wyoming, a vital project that will provide long-term benefits to our Wyoming customers and communities.”

Construction of the transmission expansion project is expected to commence in 2023 and be completed in multiple phases through 2025.

The project is expected to contribute more than $100 million of economic benefit to the Wyoming economy and employ up to 1,400 construction jobs.

Utility: Wyoming’s carbon-capture mandate too costly

Utility: Wyoming’s carbon-capture mandate too costly

Increased federal tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act will help lower the cost of applying carbon capture technology to coal-fired power plants, according to Black Hills Corporation, but not enough to justify the cost to Wyoming ratepayers.

Coal communities need more state support, think tank says

Coal communities need more state support, think tank says

Lost coal jobs and revenue are an important focus, one report said, because they “are concentrated in a small handful of areas, which can devastate these communities even when total losses are small relative to the overall US workforce and economy.”

