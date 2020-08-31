Black Hills Energy to sponsor University of Wyoming research to reduce emissions from coal

The goal is to make coal-fired power plants more efficient and less dirty or costly.

“We’re grateful and thrilled at the opportunity to add Black Hills Energy to our project team,” Krutka said in a statement Thursday. “Building and operating a large-scale FPO pilot near Gillette, while still supporting the project with management, computational fluid dynamics modeling and more from UW’s Laramie campus, will help (the School of Energy Resources) simultaneously meet UW’s land-grant mission while advancing a novel technology that could enable the use of Wyoming coal, natural gas, biomass and waste in a carbon-constrained world.”

The flagship project is principally funded through the U.S. Department of Energy. The project’s third phase still needs the federal department’s ultimate approval; UW’s application is pending. But Krutka shared her optimism with lawmakers:

“Partnering with a large utility will ultimately make us more successful both on developing the technology on the technical side as well as pursuing phase three of this project,” Krutka said. “We have to be selected by the Department of Energy to move on to phase three, and having a large utility on board absolutely will help with our application.”