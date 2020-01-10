Blackjewel asks federal court to investigate former CEO Jeff Hoops

The coal mogul who once controlled dozens of Blackjewel mines nationwide before being ousted by a bankruptcy judge could face an investigation into alleged fraud, court documents filed Thursday reveal.

Counsel for bankrupt coal company Blackjewel, along with the creditors owed money, asked a federal judge to allow lawyers to examine the finances of former CEO Jeff Hoops and his family, as part of a discovery process.

In other words, debtors and other creditors involved in Blackjewel's over-six-month bankruptcy saga want to investigate the company's former CEO for allegedly stealing tens of millions of dollars for personal gain, court documents reveal.

"By the time of their chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in July 2019, the Debtors (Blackjewel) were woefully insolvent," counsel for Blackjewel stated in court documents. "This level of insolvency and the inevitable bankruptcy filings were the result of a years-long effort by Mr. Hoops to transfer tens of millions of dollars of the Debtors’ assets for his benefit and the benefit of his family and other Hoops-Related Entities."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}