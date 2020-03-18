Blackjewel coal miners reach settlement over lawsuit, needs judge's approval

Filed in a West Virginia federal court, the lawsuit alleged Blackjewel violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as the WARN Act, because then-CEO Jeffrey Hoops did not give sufficient written notice of the layoffs, nor did he offer 60 days of wages. Under the WARN Act, the workers would legally be entitled to wages and benefits, initial court filings stated.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hundreds of workers at Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines were sent home on July 1 after Blackjewel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy but failed to secure loans needed to keep running the coal mines — the nation’s fourth and sixth largest in terms of production. In the aftermath of the bankruptcy, some workers said their paychecks that were usually deposited on Fridays had been withheld. Some also reported that Blackjewel had stopped contributing to their 401(k) plan and health savings account weeks before the bankruptcy.

Though the mines have since reopened under new ownership, attorneys, creditors and workers continue to battle over outstanding legal issues in federal bankruptcy court.