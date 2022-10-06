BLM announces next oil and gas lease sale in Wyoming

Wyoming’s next federal oil and gas lease sale may take place in the second quarter of 2023.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced Thursday that it is considering 209 tracts of federal land in Wyoming, spanning about 251,000 acres — almost 400 square miles — for the upcoming lease sale.

It will be the first onshore federal lease sale since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act began requiring the federal government to make land available to oil and gas producers before offering leases to renewable energy developers.

In accordance with provisions in the new law, minimum bids on available lands will increase from $2 per acre to $10 per acre, the royalty rate on new leases will be raised from 12.5 percent to 16.67 percent and rental rates will also go up.

It’s also the first onshore lease sale announced since U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl of Wyoming ruled that Biden administration officials legally postponed oil and gas lease sales scheduled for the first quarter of 2021.

The BLM opened its scoping period Thursday for the candidate parcels, which “may be included in an upcoming lease sale,” and will take public comment through Nov. 7.

This is a developing story and will be updated.