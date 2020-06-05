BLM starts granting royalty reductions in Wyoming

Beginning in March, U.S. oil producers started contending with a global price war and a huge glut in supply amid a pandemic that drastically diminished fuel demand. The crash in oil prices, combined with a shortfall in storage, has left the world swimming in oil supply.

The Petroleum Association of Wyoming praised the interim relief, saying it could help jump-start the state’s economy and give energy businesses an opportunity to recover from the pandemic.

Operators are also quick to point out that because of persistently weak market conditions for oil, easing royalty obligations for two months may not be enough to save some oil and gas firms.

The price for oil still remains too low to make it worthwhile for most producers. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark for oil, almost broke $40 a barrel Friday. But the realized price for Wyoming sweet crude usually falls even lower than WTI, and operators have shut in wells and laid off workers throughout the spring.