BLM to host public meeting on bird protection plan for Converse County oil and gas project

The agency tasked with overseeing energy development on federal lands will host a public meeting next month to begin developing a plan to protect certain kinds of birds near oil and gas development.
In December, the Bureau of Land Management issued a record of decision on a big oil and gas project in Converse County. It allows five energy companies the opportunity to extract federal minerals within a 1.5 million acre project area.
The approval came after the completion of a long environmental review. Regulators had to examine the maximum impact the companies' proposal could have on the land, water, wildlife and cultural resources.
As part of its final decision approving the project, the BLM amended a resource management plan. More specifically, it lifted timing restrictions currently in place that protected non-eagle raptors from drilling activity between February and July.
Operators will now have the option of drilling year-round for the Converse County project, if some conditions are met.
The next step for the BLM is to work out the details and develop an adaptive management plan. The agency wants the public's input during this process.
“We are asking all interested members of the public interested in the development of the adaptive management plan, to join us to hear about the next steps as outlined in the Converse County approved record of decision,” Josh Cocke, acting field manager at the BLM's Casper Field Office, said in a written statement.
Timing limits on oil and gas activity exist to protect birds nesting near oil and gas sites in the area.
Right now, operators cannot develop within a half-mile buffer around raptor nests between Feb. 1 and July 31. A quarter of a mile buffer must also be maintained around non-eagle raptors, including red-tailed hawks, Swainson's hawks, American kestrels, ospreys, great horned owls, long-eared owls, northern saw-whet owls, common barn owls and western screech owls.
But the amendment approved by the BLM in December for this project gives operators the option to drill within this restricted time frame, if they meet some requirements. Being able to drill during the restricted timespan builds in more predictability and certainty for operators, project proponents said. However, environmental advocates fear year-round activity could be harmful to wildlife.
Though the federal government issued the record of decision approving the development of federal minerals in the project area late last year, several additional steps will still need to be taken before drilling can begin. Operators will need to conduct site-specific reviews and apply for permits. How fast operators break ground will also depend on the price of oil.
The Bureau of Land Management will hold the virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Mountain Time on March 25.
