BLM to host public meeting on bird protection plan for Converse County oil and gas project

More information

Casper's field office will hold the virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Mountain Time on March 25. Interested participants should register at https://blm.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_Akx0xerOTO-4I8B4uG8sVg.

For additional information contact David Mosley at dmosley@blm.gov or 307-261-7603.